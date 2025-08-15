Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – August

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!
This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this August, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.
Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List
Tastefully designed inner-city flat with a small private patio and garden | 2 bed, 2 bath | Bruntsfield, Edinburgh
Offers over £650,000
This stylish C-listed flat sits in the sought-after area of Brunstfield in Edinburgh just a short walk from Brunstfield links and The Meadows. It is south facing and comes with a small garden and patio area with plenty of privacy to enjoy outdoor fun in the heart of Scotland’s busy capital.
Interiors are sleek and minimalist with a neutral colour palette that acts as the perfect base for your next interior design project. Rooms are spacious and have plenty of natural light, with a well-equipped kitchen (including a breakfast bar, electric oven and ample floor-mounted storage) that not only looks good, but will perform well too.
A special highlight of the property is its elegant tiled entrance vestibule, which oozes class and adds character to an entryway that could otherwise have been dark and durgy.
Stylish family home with sought-after ‘upside-down living’ | 5 bed, 2 bath | West Linton
Offers over £700,000
This is Tanglewood, a unique family home in West Linton, a village located in the Scottish Borders approximately 15 miles south of Edinburgh. The property has been upgraded by the current owners to a high standard and with great attention to detail, culminating in a stylish family home with sought-after “upside-down living”, with the bedrooms on the lower floor and the living accommodation on the upper floor. This is because they saw an opportunity to take advantage of the breathtaking countryside views that are better appreciated from the top floor.
The home offers modern, contemporary living in the countryside, with picturesque walks on the doorstep, as well as excellent village amenities and swift transport links across the county, into Edinburgh — and beyond.
Traditional B-listed flat with cornicing and architecture from 1893 | 2 bed, 1 bath | Edinburgh
Offers over £475,000
This remarkable first-floor flat sits within a unique B-listed building reimagined by Sir Robert Lorimer in 1893 for his sister, Lady Janet Chalmers. Rich in original features typical of Lorimer’s classic style, the property includes detailed timber panelling and a grand fireplace adorned with a carved motif of Cupid and Psyche.
Tartan and bright florals run throughout the home but if you prefer something a little more subtle, most walls are muted with polished wood flooring, so it won’t take long for you to create a home you can be proud of.
This delightful home has shared access to Dean Gardens, one of Edinburgh’s most legendary green spaces. The Water of Leith runs through the park with mature trees acting as home to hundreds of singing birds. It’s the perfect reading and walking spot.
This is a home of real architectural and historical distinction in close proximity to the hubbub of the city centre and plenty of outdoor space. What more could you want?
Characterful upper flat in Arts & Crafts house | 6 bed, 3 bath | North Berwick
Offers over £1,100,000
This expansive upper floor flat in North Berwick is filled with Arts & Crafts features that bring character to each of the well-lit rooms. The living room is a special highlight with a traditional stone fireplace, herringbone flooring and a heavenly window alcove making it the perfect escape right in the heart of your own home.
The flat has been modernised but still holds that 19th-century Arts & Crafts charm with well-maintained ceiling skirting, renewed wooden staircase banisters and stone surrounds on the front door and entryway.
Surrounding gardens are lush and vibrant, keeping privacy from the main road, allowing you to focus only on the beautiful green land around you.
Family home with garden workshops and traditional features | 6 bed, 2 bath | Brunstane
Offers over £850,000
This large home in Brunstane, Edinburgh, is as suitable for a couple who love hosting as it is for a growing family. Expansive rooms, bay windows, traditional Edinburgh features and two outdoor workshops (with electricity) are special highlights.
A modern kitchen is fitted and leads directly to a hidden utility room and conservatory — ideal for morning coffee or lazy weekend afternoons, especially as the weather continues to get warmer.
Brunstane itself is an extremely popular residential area located to the east of the city centre and is accessible via regular bus services or a short train journey from Edinburgh Waverley. The local area offers a wealth of shopping, leisure and educational facilities, all within walking distance. The Fort Kinnaird plays host to many retail and restaurant names and there is a 24-hour Asda at the Jewel.
Eco-conscious detached house designed with modern living and sustainability in mind | 4 bed, 3 bath | Galashiels
Guide price £525,000
Situated in a sought-after location of Galashiels, this spacious and stylish property offers a perfect blend of comfort, efficiency and breathtaking surroundings. It was built and decorated with sustainability in mind, making this the perfect home for an eco-conscious buyer.
Interiors are muted and inspired by the colours of nature. The rooms are incredibly well-maintained, so provide a wonderful canvas for future decoration, no matter what your style is.
Boasting four generous bedrooms, three bathrooms and two elegant living rooms, the home is perfectly suited to growing families or those seeking flexible living. A standout feature is the private balcony, ideal for relaxing while taking in the beautiful open countryside views.
*Under Offer* Extended executive detached villa | 4 bed, 3 bath | Dunfermline
Offers over £575,000
The sleek design and expansive nature of this home will make you feel a world away from Dunfermline. And yet, there it sits, ready for its next owners to take the reigns and enjoy what feels like a grand capital-city home, in the heart of Fife.
This home is finished to the highest of standards with quality fixtures and fittings, unique design features and a contemporary living space. The accommodation is beautifully presented – a credit to the present owners – and briefly comprises entrance vestibule, good storage, family room/sitting room and two double bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes and en-suite facilities.
The outdoor walled and landscaped gardens are idyllic and fully enclosed providing privacy with a child and pet safe environment. The terraced grounds are staged making this an excellent entertaining home benefitting from a southernly aspect.
Detached home perfect for entertaining with sunny terrace and peaceful surroundings | 5 bed, 3 bath | Dalgety Bay
Offers over £700,000
If you love to host, you will love this house. Once featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year, this detached property follows a mid-century modern design plan and comes complete with a sunny terrace, BBQ hut, games room and even a bar.
Beautifully positioned on a substantial third-of-an-acre plot, it maximises on uninterrupted, panoramic views across the Firth of Forth. The house has been cleverly designed with the main living accommodation arranged on the upper level to take full advantage of its elevated setting.
Expansive glazing frames ever-changing coastal vistas from every front-facing room —including views of the iconic Forth Rail Bridge and even the fireworks over Edinburgh Castle at New Year.
Elegant duplex flat with light-flooded interiors and traditional features | 6 bed, 3 bath | Newington
Offers over £750,000
A welcoming entrance and vestibule leads up to a broad hallway with wooden staircase and endless natural light in this elegant duplex flat. The home occupies the top two floors of this stunning Edinburgh property and promises character in abundance. The current owners have done a wonderful job decorating; injecting style into what was previously quite a traditional space. Bright colours throughout the property are illuminated by sunshine throughout the day with enchanting views of a darkened, but charming, city at night.
For those with many things, there is ample storage — especially in the floored attic. On the second floor, the generous landing includes a sky light and gives access to four additional double bedrooms, two of which have a bay window and one with fitted wardrobes and access into the property’s eaves. There is a two-piece, partially tiled WC and a family bathroom with double walk-in shower cubicle, chrome heated towel rail and Velux window.
Modern family home with neutral interiors, views of North Berwick Law and a south-facing garden | 5 bed, 3 bath | North Berwick
Offers over £795,000
This modern, sleek family home boasts a peaceful setting with open countryside views and sightlines to North Berwick Law. The property benefits from a south-facing rear garden, a double integral garage and close proximity to schools and amenities. A special highlight comes in the form of two decked areas that are ideal for outdoor dining and relaxation.
If you have an electric car, this North Berwick home has you covered with an EV charger installed. There’s enough parking space for two cars, which are very safe in this quiet part of the Scottish coast.