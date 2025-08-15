Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – August

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this August, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

Tastefully designed inner-city flat with a small private patio and garden | 2 bed, 2 bath | Bruntsfield, Edinburgh Offers over £650,000 1 of 7 This stylish C-listed flat sits in the sought-after area of Brunstfield in Edinburgh just a short walk from Brunstfield links and The Meadows. It is south facing and comes with a small garden and patio area with plenty of privacy to enjoy outdoor fun in the heart of Scotland’s busy capital.

Interiors are sleek and minimalist with a neutral colour palette that acts as the perfect base for your next interior design project. Rooms are spacious and have plenty of natural light, with a well-equipped kitchen (including a breakfast bar, electric oven and ample floor-mounted storage) that not only looks good, but will perform well too.

A special highlight of the property is its elegant tiled entrance vestibule, which oozes class and adds character to an entryway that could otherwise have been dark and durgy.

See more of this property Stylish family home with sought-after ‘upside-down living’ | 5 bed, 2 bath | West Linton Offers over £700,000 1 of 7 This is Tanglewood, a unique family home in West Linton, a village located in the Scottish Borders approximately 15 miles south of Edinburgh. The property has been upgraded by the current owners to a high standard and with great attention to detail, culminating in a stylish family home with sought-after “upside-down living”, with the bedrooms on the lower floor and the living accommodation on the upper floor. This is because they saw an opportunity to take advantage of the breathtaking countryside views that are better appreciated from the top floor. The home offers modern, contemporary living in the countryside, with picturesque walks on the doorstep, as well as excellent village amenities and swift transport links across the county, into Edinburgh — and beyond. See more of this property Traditional B-listed flat with cornicing and architecture from 1893 | 2 bed, 1 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £475,000 1 of 6 This remarkable first-floor flat sits within a unique B-listed building reimagined by Sir Robert Lorimer in 1893 for his sister, Lady Janet Chalmers. Rich in original features typical of Lorimer’s classic style, the property includes detailed timber panelling and a grand fireplace adorned with a carved motif of Cupid and Psyche. Tartan and bright florals run throughout the home but if you prefer something a little more subtle, most walls are muted with polished wood flooring, so it won’t take long for you to create a home you can be proud of. This delightful home has shared access to Dean Gardens, one of Edinburgh’s most legendary green spaces. The Water of Leith runs through the park with mature trees acting as home to hundreds of singing birds. It’s the perfect reading and walking spot. This is a home of real architectural and historical distinction in close proximity to the hubbub of the city centre and plenty of outdoor space. What more could you want? See more of this property Characterful upper flat in Arts & Crafts house | 6 bed, 3 bath | North Berwick Offers over £1,100,000 1 of 8

This expansive upper floor flat in North Berwick is filled with Arts & Crafts features that bring character to each of the well-lit rooms. The living room is a special highlight with a traditional stone fireplace, herringbone flooring and a heavenly window alcove making it the perfect escape right in the heart of your own home.

The flat has been modernised but still holds that 19th-century Arts & Crafts charm with well-maintained ceiling skirting, renewed wooden staircase banisters and stone surrounds on the front door and entryway.

Surrounding gardens are lush and vibrant, keeping privacy from the main road, allowing you to focus only on the beautiful green land around you.