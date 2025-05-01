Issue 160: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interior Scotland

In our May/June edition, we embrace the power zhuzh, exploring how to use ingenuity and creativity to craft the perfect home

There’s a lot to be said for working with what you’ve got. That’s not to say you have to settle for anything less than your dream – your dream dining table, your dream bathroom, your dream home.

In most circumstances, those things are often right under our noses. There is no requirement to buy new or spend crazy sums in pursuit of crafting the perfect home. Pause, take a closer look at your surroundings, and you might find that all you need is an upgrade or two, a bit of imagination and a gentle zhuzh.

Here are a few standout features in issue 160 of Homes & Interiors Scotland magazine.

On the cover

Mandarin Soho porcelain collection graces the H&IS cover for May/June. Photographed by Oli Douglas, the scene evokes warm days in far-flung destinations. This colour palette feels sunkissed, modern and a little bit sexy. The Soho porcelain collection is available for £47.50 per square metre.

Behind Closed Doors

The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle has just welcomed its most exciting member yet: a luxurious treehouse nestled in the woods with interiors that wow.

words Natasha Radmehr photography ZAC and ZAC

In the Frame

Award-winning landscape designer Arabella Lennox-Boyd tells us what inspires the gardens she creates, and why she appreciates winter.

Interiors

This top-to-toe renovation saves the eye candy for the guest suites in the loft, but in fact a closer look reveals the entire house is a work of art.

words Malcolm Jack photography ZAC and ZAC

Architecture

With its smooth lines, slimline shape and simple palette, this extension looks effortless. But its story isn’t quite as straightforward as that…

words Chae Strathie photography Nick Dearden

Design Special

Tiles, tapestries, murals, plasterwork… there are so many ways to liven up walls, so why do we struggle to see beyond paint and paper?

Photographed, Own London used Fornace Brioni’s hand-crafted terracotta tiles to introduce texture to this generously lit sunroom.

words Natasha Radmehr

Exteriors

A low-slung planting scheme allows this Kinross garden to make the most of its countryside surroundings.

words Miriam Methuen-Jones photography Mark Jamieson Property Photography

