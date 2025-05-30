Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – June

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this June, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

Family home with stables in the Scottish Borders | 5 bed, 3 bath | Hawick Offers around £850,000 1 of 6 This impressive family home in the Scottish Borders comes complete with stables, expansive gardens, large driveway and unobstructed 10-acre views of the countryside. The property has been tastefully refurbished throughout and is offered for sale in turn key condition with many pleasing and stylish features internally. Woodside is set in a prestigious location within a scattering of properties known as East Boonraw, just outside of Hawick – a wonderful town steeped in a sense of history and tradition, known as the ‘Home of Cashmere’.

Impressive coastal house with terracotta tiles and beautiful interiors | 5 bed, 3 bath | North Berwick Offers over £825,000 1 of 6 Welcoming from the outside and cosy on the inside, this beautiful and unique property is the ideal spot for families and those who love to host.

The immaculately presented five bedroom detached family home occupying a generous corner plot within a highly sought after modern development in central North Berwick. Just a short walk from the train station and local schools, the property is perfectly positioned for both convenience and lifestyle. See more of this property

Colourful modern family home with extensive gardens and a vegetable patch | 5 bed, 3 bath | Longniddry, Edinburgh Offers over £1,000,000 1 of 7 Kittlestane is a stunning detached house surrounded by large, mature gardens, an in-out driveway and double garages on a half-acre plot. The house is situated in the heart of the highly desirable village of Longniddry in East Lothian – safe, quiet and well-kept – which offers excellent local amenities and a lovely family-friendly community. The home has plenty of storage. The previous owners were creative and took a contemporary approach to designing this traditional long-standing home. There’s oodles of colour but subtly remains throughout with bright walls and carpets that lay a wonderful canvas for your own creativity – whether you like an explosion of colour or a subtler, more minimalistic theme. A special highlight is that this property is within a short walk of the beach, golf course, tennis courts, local shops and train station. It’s easy to enjoy both countryside living and the hubbub of the city in this location.

Stunning upper flat in the city dating back to the 1800s | 4 bed, 2 bath | Hillside, Edinburgh

Fixed price £770,000

1 of 7

This property is set within a stunning William Playfair-designed building that dates back to the 1800s. Perfectly positioned in one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after locations, this property offers the rare combination of historic grandeur, tasteful interior design and unbeatable access to the capital’s most iconic green spaces.

On the lower floor, you’ll find a spacious double bedroom currently used as a home office, along with a convenient WC. The area is versatile for families or as a spare room for hosting.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned double bedrooms, two of which are positioned to the rear with open views over the bowling green, Leith and out towards the sea. The perfect view to escape from city life as you drink your morning cuppa!

Five-bedroom family home with big garden and multiple living rooms | 5 bed, 3 bath | Corstorphine, Edinburgh Offers over £795,000 1 of 7 Boasting five double bedrooms and a variety of spacious living areas, this impressive property offers the perfect setting for modern family life. Early viewings are highly recommended to avoid disappointment. It has been decorated tastefully, meaning it is in move-in condition – a nice neutral palette from which to built your own interior theme.

This property is also a commuter’s heaven… Craigmount is a highly desirable residential area located to the west of Edinburgh, popular with families and professionals alike, and has convenient access to the city centre, Edinburgh Airport and major motorway networks including the M8, M9 and City Bypass.

Early viewings are recommended for this one to avoid disappointment! See more of this property Expansive end-terrace house in the city | 6 bed, 4 bath | Dublin Street, New Town Offers over £1,100,000 1 of 7 The property has over 270m² of versatile accommodation over three floors. The aesthetic is muted and plain, leaving room for adaptation from the new owners. The number of rooms and quality of the home is astounding – a brilliant spot for big families. There are five en-suite double bedrooms, including a fantastic master suite. The property also enjoys a south-facing private garden and a south-facing balcony on at first-floor level, an integral single garage, and additional private parking. This property is sure to appeal to professionals and families looking to live in the heart of the capital with its unrivalled amenities on the doorstep.