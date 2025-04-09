Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – April

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this April, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

Impressive home in a cul-de-sac surrounded by trees | 2 bed, 2 bath | Trinity, Edinburgh Offers over £525,000 This two-bedroom property oozes character. From the colourful decor in the dining area and wall art in the main bathroom to an expertly lit kitchen and luxury garden set-up, this well-priced home is a great canvas for those with a quirky interior style. This Trinity treasure boasts a meticulous renovation specifically redesigned to provide state-of-the-art accommodation and an enviable lifestyle in the heart of the sought-after, leafy district to the north of Edinburgh city centre. The ground floor is ideal for entertaining, featuring a well-designed open-plan layout that extends seamlessly through bifold doors to the landscaped garden beyond. Elegant parquet flooring runs throughout, adding warmth to the home. On the first floor, the principal bedroom and en-suite offer a stylish and relaxing space, with a boutique hotel feel. French doors open onto a Juliette balcony, while the en-suite features twin sinks, a double-ended bath and a WC.

Detached countryside house with balcony completed in 2019 | 3 bed, 3 bath | Whitsome, Duns Offers over £498,000 1 of 10

Welcome to Baytrees, a three-bedroom detached house for sale in Whitsome that was completed in 2019. This property makes a statement, bringing modern design into the established Berwickshire village. Despite its impactful exterior, the home offers plenty of peace and tranquillity whilst still making room to enjoy easy connections to nearby towns and villages – not to mention good commuter links to Edinburgh.

Baytrees’ enviable location offers south facing views that look onto East Scotland’s rolling countryside towards the Cheviot Hills. The home features a mezzanine level seating area with superb open plan living accommodation. Perhaps the most exciting feature of this home is the large balcony connected to the primary bedroom.

Whether you’re a family looking for a spacious life or keen gardeners looking for an outer-city retreat, Baytrees could be your dream forever home.

See more of this property

Architecturally focused new build | 4 bed, 3 bath | Gateside, Cupar

Offers over £740,000

This unique new home is nestled in 0.5 acres of wraparound gardens and was built specifically for its previous owners, boasting almost brutalist-inspired architecture that stands out not only from the surrounding landscape but also from other homes in the area. A breath-taking location at the foot of the Lomond Hills next to Gateside makes this property the most splendid countryside home, but you’re never far from inner city excitement with Edinburgh, St Andrews, Dundee and Perth all within driving distance.

A few standout elements include the impressive open plan German kitchen, designed by Pronorm. It features a generous selection of contemporary cabinets, paired with stylish Dekton worktops to offer all the space and storage a family could need.

Another standout feature is the living room design, with crisp white and Karndean LVT flooring creating a sophisticated aesthetic, while a stylish media wall adds another touch of elegance.

See more of this property Art deco-style detached house | 4 bed, 2 bath | Glebe Road, Cramond Offers over £1,150,000

This covetable property perches on the edge of the River Almond, in the Cramond area just outside of Edinburgh.

This uniquely designed waterside home is just upriver from the Cramond Boat Club and boasts a west-facing rear garden with a panoramic view of Dalmeny Estate. What a thought: moving into a spacious home, surrounded by nature with your car at the front and your boat at the back… It’s a picture you’d be unsurprised to find in some of Europe’s most sought-after residential marinas.

When it comes to the interiors, the property has been substantially renovated by the current owner and offers contemporary living space that has been designed to take maximum advantage of this property’s unique riverside position.

An especially welcome perk – especially as we enter the sunnier seasons – is the natural light that floods into the property. You can further blur the line between indoors and out with long sliding doors that lead from the living area to the terrace. The view from these internal entertaining spaces overlooks the garden and the riverbank. Just heavenly.

See more of this property An architecturally designed contemporary townhouse | 3 bed, 3 bath | Millburn Street, Kirkcudbright Guide price £695,000 1 of 8

Grand double top-floor flat with city views | 4 bed, 2 bath | New Town, Edinburgh Offers over £590,000 Unobstructed views of Edinburgh's prestigious New Town surround this expansive top-floor double flat, letting in an abundance of natural light throughout the day and sunsets across the purple sky at night. The modern kitchen is well-equipped with high-quality integrated appliances, including an induction hob, fan oven, fridge freezer and dishwasher. The living room is generously proportioned and features a decorative fireplace, offering a welcoming space for relaxation and various furniture arrangements. Underfloor heating adds an extra layer of comfort. On the upper floor, there are two spacious double bedrooms, both offering ample storage as well as a third bedroom, which is currently undergoing conversion into a second bathroom. This work will be fully completed with all necessary permissions and approvals secured before final sale.