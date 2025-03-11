Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – March

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this March, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

Stylish three-floor terrace house | 5 bed, 2 bath | Merchiston, Edinburgh

Offers over £1,125,000

First up this month is an incredibly impressive, well presented and spacious stone built Victorian terraced house, spanning three floors, situated in the highly sought-after area of Merchiston in Edinburgh. This home has been significantly and lovingly upgraded by its current owners, elegantly blending period features with modern style to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere throughout. Splashes of colour are mellowed by elegant cornicing and classic bay windows that let in floods of natural light. Two log burners have been fitted at ground level, with further original fireplaces in all bedrooms. Storage is laced throughout the home, offering plenty of room for families. The home also benefits from a garage, located at the end of the green, and a quaint garden. Quaint cottage with ample garden and modern extension | 3 bed, 3 bath | South street, St Andrews Offers over £1,000,000 Vine Cottage is an ideal little hideaway in the elegant seaside town of St Andrews. This property forms part of the conservation area, providing easy access to local amenities, such as the historic university, stunning beaches and the world-famous golf facilities – all of which can be reached on foot. In addition to its prestigious and enviable location, the home further boasts stylish interiors that are completed with a keen eye for detail. This exceptional residence is in very high demand, so get in touch as soon as possible to experience the delights of countryside cottage living just outside of one of Scotland's prettiest – and safest – cities. A-Listed townhouse designed by William Henry Playfair in 1821 | 6 bed, 5 bath | Carlton Terrace, Edinburgh Offers over £2,200,000

This complete A-listed townhouse sits in subtle grandeur on Carlton Terrace in Edinburgh's historic New Town. The magnificent building was designed by architect William Henry Playfair in around 1821 and is now within walking distance from the Omni Centre, Playhouse Theatre and the St James Quarter. The home is set in a handsome terrace with a wide, cobbled street looking towards the trees opposite with extended views across to the Firth of Forth. The property, whilst retaining all fine period features, has the benefit of full gas central heating with a boiler situated on both ground and lower level. The house has been sensitively modernised but the traditional, almost regal, interior design remains laced throughout. There aren't many properties like this available today, so if the traditional aesthetic is for you, then reach out today – the link is below. Grand first-floor flat with views of Arthur's Seat | 3 bed, 1 bath | Newington, Edinburgh Fixed price £635,000 Resting in the shadow of Arthur's Seat, the reception hallway in this grand yet elegant top-floor flat is welcoming and understated with plenty of room for storage, if required. Beautiful cornicing lines the ceilings throughout this flat, bringing interest to a carefully designed space – they're well maintained so act as a real architectural treat for a classic Edinburgh home. The large drawing room features a tall bay window that boasts stunning views with plenty of natural light during the day. The space also has a fireplace with a working open fire and impactful surround. It is not common to find entire dining rooms in flats in the city today, but this flat has an ample sized one for hosting and big family dinners. If you need more space, transform it into a double bedroom! There are three other double bedrooms, each ample in size, with one main bathroom. The breakfasting kitchen is fully equipped with a range of units along with integrated appliances. Again, lots of natural light comes in throughout the day.

Cul-de-sac family home with garage and driveway | 5 bed, 2 bath | Morningside, Edinburgh Offers over £895,000 This large five-bedroom family home is well placed in Edinburgh's bright and peaceful Morningside area, right next to Easter Craiglockhart Hill Local Nature Reserve. This beautifully presented detached family home offers an exceptional blend of space, style and comfort. The property is in move-in condition with recently re-done bathrooms and kitchen area. Thoughtfully designed, the home boasts a spacious living room with elegant doors opening onto a private patio. A particular highlight is the bright conservatory and dining area, which is ideal for entertaining. Additional living spaces include a versatile family-garden room, a practical utility room and ample storage throughout.

Modern townhouse with balcony built in 2019 | 4 bed, 3 bath | Newington, Edinburgh Offers over £950,000

This modern terraced townhouse sits in the prestigious Newington district of Scotland’s capital city. Within walking distance of Edinburgh City Centre, it is just far enough away to avoid the hustle and bustle, but close enough to dip into inner city life when the mood strikes!

The property is set within a small exclusive development with private parking and offers superb family living accommodation. It has a decent-sized garden, internal garage and allocated parking.

Built in 2019, the property still holds its national building guarantee and boasts high quality finishings. You can expect move-in conditions, making it easy to envisage your life here.

A fabulous open plan living room-dining room sits alongside a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. French doors provide seamless access to rear garden, offering an idyllic little escape for a glass of wine in the warmer spring evenings.

