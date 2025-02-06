Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – February

- ADVERTISEMENT -

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this February, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

Well-designed detached house in exclusive development | 5 bed, 3 bath | Inveresk, East Lothian Offers over £1,000,000 1 of 8

This incredible detached property sits in one of East Lothian’s most exclusive developments. With a count of five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home is a perfect fit for large families or those who love hosting. Bay-fronted windows throughout the home bring plenty of natural light all day, with views of the loveliest sunsets in the evening. The open plan living-dining area has been totally re-designed to suit modern styles with dark wood and white forming the main colour palette. The space includes a breakfast bar as well as dining room – perfect for communal dining and celebrations. An added bonus lies in one of the bedrooms where an office has been fitted with furniture, ready for moving in. Finally, the landscaped garden area provides the most idyllic escape when summer comes. Perfect for dining al fresco. See more of this property

1920s property with countryside views | 3 bed, 3 bath | London Links, Leven Offers over £660,000 1 of 7

This impressive three-bed home features eclectic interior design with pattern drenching and colour spotlights throughout. Clean and refined, the property is of course in move-in condition. We especially love the incredible original fireplace in the main living room, with light stone surrounds – it is grand and acts as a focal point for the room. The exterior is well kept, painted in crisp white with orange tile offsets and a well-paved driveway that is big enough for multiple cars. This is framed by two garages, so there’s plenty of coverage for cars in harsher weather. The rear garden has also been cared for and features expansive views of surrounding fields with snippets of the ocean on the horizon. See more of this property Semi-detached house with garage gym conversion | 4 bed, 3 bath | Buckstone, Edinburgh Offers over £475,000 1 of 7 Key features to note with this property are the extensive garden, converted garage with lots of natural light and double patio doors (currently used as a gym, but would make a nice office) as well as two attractive and generously sized living rooms – one even has a feature fire. The open plan dinging and kitchen area is south facing and leads onto the large garden patio via sliding doors. Every room is immaculately designed and maintained. This is the perfect family home – especially for those with teenage kids. The large primary bedroom has an en suite with two further double bedrooms and one single. This home is well connected to Edinburgh city centre and in close proximity to local primary schools. See more of this property

Terraced bungalow with sweeping garden and new interiors | 4 bed, 2 bath | Corstorphine, Edinburgh Offers over £485,000 1 of 6 Quality fixtures, fittings and flooring throughout this home make it feel brand new. Someone who cares about interior design has pieced together cohesive styling between rooms, making it move-in ready – and providing a great base from which to add your own spin. The architecturally designed kitchen features zoning between cooking and dining areas. Well laid out, this is an at-home cook’s dream kitchen. The dining room boasts picturesque views of the well-maintained garden, which is also framed nicely by high fencing to ensure privacy. With a new patio area just big enough for outdoor dining table and chairs, it is the perfect space for hosting BBQs and get togethers in summer. See more of this property

Modern first-floor flat with private terrace | 2 bed, 2 bath | Wester Coates, Edinburgh Offers over £950,000 1 of 6 This exclusive first-floor city apartment by CALA Homes is part of an incredible A-listed, Elizabethan-style former hospital by William Playfair. The building now forms part of the highly sought-after area of The Crescent in Donaldson’s Estate, with secure video-phone entry system, lift and underground parking spaces – a rarity for flats in Edinburgh. A particular highlight is the high-specification, state-of-the-art kitchen (with space for a ten-chair dining table), one of multiple rooms throughout this home that boast refinement in every detail. Lots of natural light floods through floor-to-ceiling windows, meaning you can enjoy sunlight most of the day. Every room is a double with washrooms to boot. The design is sleek and contemporary – just as one would expect of a high-end development just outside Edinburgh. See more of this property

Period terrace main door flat in Edinburgh | 3 bed, 2 bath | Marchmont, Edinburgh Offers over £525,000 1 of 6

This large property has gardens to the front and back with ample parking space and pergola patio area to the rear.

Interiors have been stylishly decorated and upgraded by the current owners and is in truly move-in condition. Entryway leads to a living and dining area with a winding staircase to upper bedroom level – all painted in stylish neutral colours, targeted wall tiling and laminate flooring.

A fireplace has been added in the main sitting room and new black and white cabinetry in the kitchen adds a contemporary element. This property is also well placed for families due to its proximity to the highly acclaimed Clovenfords Primary School.

See more of this property