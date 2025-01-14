Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – January

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this January, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

Grand detached house in the Borders | 4 bed, 2 bath | St Boswells, Melrose Guide price £530,000 1 of 5 Brockies Hole is an extremely spacious and beautifully positioned four-bedroom detached family home with a picturesque view overlooking The Green. A characterful home for a growing family, there is parking space for two cars with a large garage to match, complete with an electric door. This mature property property has been substantially upgraded in recent years by the current owner and now features a kitchen with Aga, utility room, inset wood burning stove and new flooring. It is the home cook’s dream house. Hoping to find a larger property? Brockies Hole can still suit, with plenty of space to extend into the attic (subject to planning consents).

Stylish main-door flat with courtyard | 3 bed, 2 bath | Comely Bank, Edinburgh Offers over £475,000

1 of 7 Photography Neilsons & Planography If you want to exercise your green thumb but still want to experience the busyness of the city centre, this ground-floor garden flat could be for you. This exceptional main door garden flat forms part of an elegant Victorian terrace, enjoying a superb high amenity location in Edinburgh’s fashionable Comely Bank area. The property provides the perfect blend of period charm and sleek modern style, offering generously proportioned rooms – perfect for young professionals, outdoorsy couples and those who work from home.

Offers over £450,000

1 of 5 This peacefully tucked away home is a dreamland for lovers of modern, sleek and luxurious interior design. A large rear extension creates space for a home gym, whilst extra rooms make space for hosting and communal dining. Bathrooms are large with almost brand-new bathtubs and showers. A particular highlight is a raised bioethanol fire in the living room. Marble walls, herringbone flooring and brushed black and gold fixtures are consistent throughout the home, creating a design story that flows from bottom to top floor and out into the garden, which includes a patio terrace with sliding doors and well-groomed greenery. This property requires no renovation – your dream home is ready and waiting for you to step through its doors.

Contemporary townhouse near the River Dee | 7 bed, 4 bath | Kirkcudbright Offers over £610,000

1 of 11 This bright and welcoming 1860’s townhouse has been used as office spaces for almost six decades – that is until its current owner, who is an architect, restored it to a refined and contemporary home, suitable for family living and for those who love to host. Each room is bright and spacious, catching both the morning and evening sun with large sash and case windows. Said windows offer spectacular views across the town towards the harbour to the front and to the Barrhill Woods to the rear. Interior design highlights include a black marbled traditional fire surround in the main living room, a raised ensuite with stylish pink and white colour scheme, and an array of Bauhaus-inspired lightshades. The fully landscaped garden is an added bonus, offering spaces for planting and relaxing.

1 of 8

Located within walking distance of Portobello beach, this property has been tastefully renovated throughout whilst retaining many original period features. It is in move-in condition with a welcoming entrance vestibule and hallway that lead to upper accommodation where you will find two good-sized double bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom with three-piece suite. The bright bay windowed living room has a working gas fireplace and bold surround that brings charm to an expansive space that could otherwise feel a little empty. Boasting a modern fitted kitchen and ample dining room, this property is perfect for large families and for hosting. The dining room features wall and base units with integrated appliances and kitchen island for added dining space. See more of this property Immaculate detached family home | 5 bed, 4 bath | Clovenfords Guide price £385,000

1 of 6

This large property has gardens to the front and back with ample parking space and pergola patio area to the rear. Interiors have been stylishly decorated and upgraded by the current owners and is in truly move-in condition.

Entryway leads to living and dining area with a winding staircase to upper bedroom level – all painted in stylish neutral colours, targeted wall tiling and laminate flooring.

A fireplace has been added in the main sitting room and new black and white cabinetry in the kitchen adds a contemporary element. This property is also well placed for families due to its proximity to the highly acclaimed Clovenfords Primary School.

