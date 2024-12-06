Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – December

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this December, from beautiful farmhouses to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

Prestigious gable end flat | 3 bed, 1 bath | West End, Edinburgh Fixed price £545,000

This chic inner-city flat sits at the gable end of a traditional Victorian Crescent in Edinburgh’s West end. The property boasts enviable views over the city and out to the Pentlands. To the front, you have private access to Douglas Crescent Gardens. The versatile interior is bright and spacious, decorated in tasteful neutral tones and ready to live in straight away. We especially love the original shutters in the sitting room as well as made-to-measure versions in both front facing rooms, meaning that despite being decorated contemporarily, the history is still intact.

Charming detached house in Fife | 5 bed, 3 bath | St Andrews Offers over £650,000 This charming residential property has been fully upgraded and extended to provide a wealth of highly versatile accommodation. Extensive storage, a statement kitchen and three premium bathrooms make this an ideal space for families – and homeowners who have many belongings! The detached house has ample private parking and landscaped gardens, as well as a sought-after location in prestigious St Andrews. See more of this property Upper floor flat with sea views | 4 bed, 1 bath | Joppa, Edinburgh

Offers over £700,000

The star of this traditional villa is the large south-facing private garden, which garners sun most of the day, acting as the perfect spot for springtime al fresco dining and relaxing. Currently used as a family home, each room is expansive, offering plenty of space to redecorate and kit out as you like.

A spotlight element is the Elizabeth Roxburghe-designed glazed entrance, which takes you to the stunning central hallway on the first floor. Accommodation is focused towards a striking living room which overlooks the rear garden.

Two-floor house in seaside village | 3 bed, 2 bath | Crail, Anstruther Offers over £495,000 This traditional detached house has been fully refurbished and extended to create an outstanding three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, which offers generous living space and a high-end contemporary finish that remains sympathetic to the historic character of the building. This residence is quietly positioned in the charming seaside village of Crail, just a short stroll to the harbour front. Snap up this home to start living your coastal dream in the heart of one of the most beautiful areas in Scotland’s central belt. See more of this property 1890s energy efficient cottage | 4 bed, 2 bath | Ettrickbridge, Selkirk Offers over £435,000 Known as Fairholme house, this striking black and white fronted property was formerly two cottages dating back to around 1890, and still retains much of the Victorian features. We love the open fireplaces that give a welcoming feel to the reception rooms, as well as stained glass windows and exposed stonework in the kitchen. We must highlight the beautiful patio, lined with colourful plants and a covered pergola. The generous drive fits several cars alongside a garage with electrics and insulation – and a well-established vegetable allotment. See more of this property Stylish flat, perfect for entertaining | 3 bed, 1 bath | Blackford, Edinburgh Offers over £440,000 This stylish three bed upper has been beautifully updated over recent years and is ideal for professionals, downsizers or a young family (it also sits in the catchment for multiple respected Edinburgh schools). A private entrance on the ground level offers exclusivity from the close neighbours, with a wonderful open plan kitchen-dining room that boasts an excellent range of contemporary white matt handle-less units and integrated appliances. Bucketloads of space for dining and access to the rear garden make this the perfect home for entertaining. See more of this property Spacious bungalow in Murrayfield | 4 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £685,000

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached bungalow comes with a private garden and wide driveway. Located on a quiet side street in the sought-after Murrayfield area, the fully refurbished property sits just west of Edinburgh city centre – close to the excitement, but far enough to offer respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Finished to an exemplary standard throughout, the space features a bespoke architectural design, including a large rear extension that houses an exceptional open-plan living space. See more of this property