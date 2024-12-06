SUBSCRIBE
Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – December

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this December, from beautiful farmhouses to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

Prestigious gable end flat | 3 bed, 1 bath | West End, Edinburgh

Fixed price £545,000

espc luxe list, best homes in soctland under one million pounds - home for sale in west end of edinburghespc luxe list, best homes in soctland under one million pounds - home for sale in west end of edinburgh

listed by espc properties - old money homes in the heart of edinburgh

This chic inner-city flat sits at the gable end of a traditional Victorian Crescent in Edinburgh’s West end. The property boasts enviable views over the city and out to the Pentlands. To the front, you have private access to Douglas Crescent Gardens.

The versatile interior is bright and spacious, decorated in tasteful neutral tones and ready to live in straight away. We especially love the original shutters in the sitting room as well as made-to-measure versions in both front facing rooms, meaning that despite being decorated contemporarily, the history is still intact.

Charming detached house in Fife | 5 bed, 3 bath | St Andrews

Offers over £650,000
This charming residential property has been fully upgraded and extended to provide a wealth of highly versatile accommodation. Extensive storage, a statement kitchen and three premium bathrooms make this an ideal space for families – and homeowners who have many belongings!
The detached house has ample private parking and landscaped gardens, as well as a sought-after location in prestigious St Andrews.

Upper floor flat with sea views | 4 bed, 1 bath | Joppa, Edinburgh

Offers over £700,000
espc luxe list of properties for sale under one million pounds in scotland available to view now The star of this traditional villa is the large south-facing private garden, which garners sun most of the day, acting as the perfect spot for springtime al fresco dining and relaxing. Currently used as a family home, each room is expansive, offering plenty of space to redecorate and kit out as you like.
A spotlight element is the Elizabeth Roxburghe-designed glazed entrance, which takes you to the stunning central hallway on the first floor. Accommodation is focused towards a striking living room which overlooks the rear garden.

Two-floor house in seaside village | 3 bed, 2 bath | Crail, Anstruther

Offers over £495,000
This traditional detached house has been fully refurbished and extended to create an outstanding three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, which offers generous living space and a high-end contemporary finish that remains sympathetic to the historic character of the building.
This residence is quietly positioned in the charming seaside village of Crail, just a short stroll to the harbour front.
Snap up this home to start living your coastal dream in the heart of one of the most beautiful areas in Scotland’s central belt.

1890s energy efficient cottage | 4 bed, 2 bath | Ettrickbridge, Selkirk

Offers over £435,000
espc cottage for sale in scotland right now for under one million pounds, available to view now
Known as Fairholme house, this striking black and white fronted property was formerly two cottages dating back to around 1890, and still retains much of the Victorian features. We love the open fireplaces that give a welcoming feel to the reception rooms, as well as stained glass windows and exposed stonework in the kitchen.
We must highlight the beautiful patio, lined with colourful plants and a covered pergola. The generous drive fits several cars alongside a garage with electrics and insulation – and a well-established vegetable allotment.

Stylish flat, perfect for entertaining | 3 bed, 1 bath | Blackford, Edinburgh

Offers over £440,000

This stylish three bed upper has been beautifully updated over recent years and is ideal for professionals, downsizers or a young family (it also sits in the catchment for multiple respected Edinburgh schools).

A private entrance on the ground level offers exclusivity from the close neighbours, with a wonderful open plan kitchen-dining room that boasts an excellent range of contemporary white matt handle-less units and integrated appliances.

Bucketloads of space for dining and access to the rear garden make this the perfect home for entertaining.

See more of this property

Spacious bungalow in Murrayfield | 4 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh

Offers over £685,000
This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached bungalow comes with a private garden and wide driveway. Located on a quiet side street in the sought-after Murrayfield area, the fully refurbished property sits just west of Edinburgh city centre – close to the excitement, but far enough to offer respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Finished to an exemplary standard throughout, the space features a bespoke architectural design, including a large rear extension that houses an exceptional open-plan living space.

See more of this property

ABOUT ESPC
ESPC is the home of property, and the first-choice property portal for sellers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.
Since 1971, we’ve been helping people across the region to buy and sell homes, all marketed by our member network of over 140 solicitor estate agency firms, as well as offering free property advice from local property experts.
Alongside listing hundreds of homes every week, many of which are exclusive to ESPC for their first 72 hours on the market, we provide a wealth of information through our Property Information Centre on Edinburgh’s George Street, our monthly magazine, The ESPC Property Show podcast, free events and drop-in sessions.
