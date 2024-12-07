7 Scottish makers you should know about

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Weaving excellence, pushing boundaries

Araminta Campbell is a Scottish luxury brand renowned for its handwoven textiles, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern luxury and a love for Scotland. Founded by Araminta Birse-Stewart in 2016, the brand is based in its castle-like Atelier near Edinburgh, from where it creates unique pieces using carefully sourced materials like British alpaca, lambswool, and cashmere. As the largest employer of traditional handweavers in Britain, Araminta Campbell is committed to revitalising Scotland’s textile industry and preserving its heritage.

Creations ranging from bespoke interiors to luxury collaborations with prestigious venues and clients, highlight the artistry of Scottish weaving. Recently, the brand won the Walpole British Luxury WOLF Award for Future Legacy and founder Araminta was included in the Walpole Power List 2024, acknowledging its dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability, and the future of the textile industry.

Craftmanship in stone

Since founding her stonecarving business in 1995 in the hamlet of Path of Condie, after earning a degree from Glasgow School of Art and studying architectural carving at Weymouth College, Gillian has specialised in creating unique hand-carved memorials, lettering, and features using various British stones.

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of rural Perthshire around her Glenfarg base, Gillian’s work includes both private commissions and notable public art projects, such as carvings on the Tay Street Flood Prevention Wall, marine life elements in Morecambe, and lettered panels on the Canongate Wall at the Scottish Parliament.

Recently, she collaborated with sculptor John Maine on the memorial to Stephen Hawking at Westminster Abbey. A founding member of the Scottish Lettercutters Association, Gillian has received multiple prestigious awards, including a QEST scholarship and the JD Fergusson Arts Award Travel Prize.

Unique furniture inspired by the natural world

Daniel, a graduate of the School of Master Craftsmen in Wood at Parnham, Dorset, established his studio in rural Dumfriesshire in 2010, where he has built a reputation for award-winning bespoke commissions known for their exceptional craftsmanship and sustainability.

Using primarily timber from self-harvested local storm-felled trees, his ethos is simple: work in harmony with nature, locally and sympathetically, without relying on computer-aided design technology, and always strive for perfection. He takes great pride in working directly with wood, transforming it from tree to finished piece, ensuring that each creation is functional, beautiful, and lasting.

“My passion is designing and creating from beautiful wood. I enjoy working with wood, taking it on a journey from tree to finished piece of furniture,” says Daniel.

Purely Scottish, naturally sustainable

Founded in 2017 by Suzie and Iain Millar, The Scottish Bee Company is committed to producing pure, minimally processed honey and other Scottish products that prioritise sustainability and authenticity.

The company’s mission began with a focus on addressing the decline in bee populations by supplying bees to beekeepers across Scotland, later expanding to support all pollinators through its sister charity, repollinate, which promotes both education and wildflower initiatives. Embracing the principles of slow food and regenerative farming, the company carefully selects ingredients that are closely tied to the land and environment.

At its core, The Scottish Bee Company values environmental stewardship, ethical sourcing, and fair treatment of workers, reflecting these values in everything from packaging to ingredient sourcing. The company’s goal is to foster a future where sustainability and authenticity are paramount, making a positive impact one jar of honey at a time.

The bright choice for light

Stoane Lighting, founded in Edinburgh in 1995, designs, manufactures, and maintains lighting equipment in Scotland, with a commitment to creating high-quality, made-to-order products that complement both contemporary and heritage spaces. Known for their visually honest designs, free from trends and built to last, their products are crafted with consideration for the Circular Economy, minimising carbon. The company works closely with lighting designers, incorporating their feedback to ensure products are durable, maintainable, and adaptable to future innovations. Stoane Lighting also takes on unique, original projects, bringing innovative concepts to life with exceptional craftsmanship. As an employee-owned company, Stoane Lighting fosters a culture of shared responsibility and success. Their approach to sustainability is comprehensive, covering design, manufacture, testing, and service, all underpinned by a dedicated team with diverse talents and a shared passion for creating quality products.

Handmade with a sense of sanctuary at the heart

Little White Candle is a proud Scottish brand, handcrafting luxury home fragrance from our studio in the coastal village of Dalgety Bay. Each product is carefully designed to evoke a sense of cosiness, calm and authentic connection; blending traditional craftsmanship with modern style. Using 100% soy wax for a clean burn and premium, ethically sourced ingredients, we create candles and home fragrance offerings that are both sustainable and indulgent.

At Little White Candle, they believe in the power of fragrance and firelight to transform spaces into sanctuaries, bringing warmth and tranquillity to homes across Scotland and beyond.

Beautifully crafted, effortlessly maintained

Hailing from the scenic Shetland Islands, Rearo is a family-run business dedicated to crafting exceptional surfaces. Since 1991, we’ve transformed spaces across the UK, and we are committed to sustainability, sourcing timber from FSC-certified forests and embracing cradle-to-cradle manufacturing principles.

Our state-of-the-art 67,000 square foot production facility in Glasgow houses a team of skilled craftspeople. With meticulous care, they bring to life a range of products, including bathroom wall panels, worktops, splashbacks, upstands, and breakfast bars. Our dedicated design team constantly explores new possibilities, ensuring our products meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.

Our Senses kitchen surfaces are designed to meet the needs of modern living, blending style with hard-wearing practicality. Senses is the ideal choice for eco-conscious homeowners who won’t compromise on performance or aesthetics.

