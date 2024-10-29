WIN… A framed piece of artwork by Gill Knight worth £1,000

Enter for the chance to WIN a beautiful piece of artwork by Gill Knight, fully framed and worth £1,000

Homes & Interiors Scotland has teamed up with artist Gill Knight to offer you the chance to win a framed original work of art worth £1,000. Titled, ‘Scottish Weather’, the piece captures the essence of natural beauty and is inspired by Scottish landscapes and seascapes.

The captivating painting shown above (85cmx85cm framed*) will make a statement in any room. Scroll to the bottom of this page to enter.

About the prize

Delicate brushstrokes, a pared-back palette and the evocative subject matter really draw the viewer in, so they are fully immersed in the uniquely Scottish vista. It’s the perfect piece to bring ambience and a sense of drama to your home, showcasing your appreciation of the beauty of nature and art.

About the artist

Gill Knight spent her childhood in various places across south, east, west and central Scotland. As a result, her work – much of it inspired by the ever-changing Scottish weather – evokes a sense of memory and atmosphere of the landscape and environment of her home country.

Having enjoyed a decade-long career as a successful chef, Knight took a 15-year hiatus to raise her family.

In 2016, she rediscovered her passion for art and began making connections in the art world. Her immersive, moving and energetic seascapes and landscapes use a reduced palette to convey a strong sense of atmosphere.

Her use of contrasting dark and light tones often create an emotional response from her audience.

* Actual frame not shown, not to scale, see website below for full terms and conditions

How to win

