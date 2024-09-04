Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – September

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

Each month, we’ll showcase a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland, from beautiful farmhouses to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

The Sea House | 3 bed, 1 bath | Prestonpans, East Lothian

£370,000 Offers over

Set right on the seafront in the coastal town of Prestonpans, this spectacular home offers views across the Firth of Forth.

With open-plan living perfect for socialising and family life, this home has so many interesting talking points. The fully-enclosed gardens offer privacy and space for outdoor fun, with suntrap gardens and views of the water. Bliss!

Stone-built 1830s former farmhouse | 4 bed, 2 bath | Aberdour, Burntisland

Offers over £580,000

This upgraded property in a rural and historic village offers family accommodation over two floors. The current owners have renovated to a high standard, with refurbished windows and a re-slated roof.

With a nice mix of tradition and modern, the interior is as appealing as the exterior grounds – lovely mature gardens, a shed and greenhouse and access to a spacious shared field.

First-floor B-listed flat with balcony | 4 bed, 2 bath | Liberton, Edinburgh

£550,000 Offers over

Full of period charm and part of the B-listed Southfield House, an 1875 converted mansion, this impressive upper flat offers everything you need for modern living.

A drawing room with stunning marble fireplace and ornate cornicing leads to your very own stone balcony with gorgeous open views. There’s even a large attic space for storage.

Three-floor Georgian Borders property | 6 bed, 3 bath | Hawick, Scottish Borders

£475,000 Offers over

This sophisticated home is timelessly charming, retaining architectural features like deep skirtings and huge bay windows with high ceilings, wrapped by landscaped gardens.

Within easy access to all of the amenities you’d need, this stunning home would serve as a beautiful family property for a real taste of countryside living.

Modern second floor Edinburgh flat | 2 bed, 1 bath | Bruntsfield, Edinburgh

£395,000 Offers over

In a superb, sought-after location (Edinburgh’s trendy Bruntsfield), this two bed flat is immaculately decorated, ready for modern living.

With integrated appliances, a pantry and large bedrooms – this home is perfect if you want to be near the action of the capital!

Modern second floor Edinburgh flat | 5 bed, 2 bath | Gorebridge, Midlothian £390,000 Offers over

This gorgeous five-bed home is located 12 miles to the south of Edinburgh in Gorebridge. Presented in move-in condition, the house has an open plan kitchen living area with bay window, fireplace and gas burner. The patio doors of the garden room leads out to landscaped private gardens featuring raised beds and your very own plum tree! See more of this property

