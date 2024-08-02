Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – August

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

Semi-detached family bungalow | 3 bed, 2 bath | Craigentinny, Edinburgh

Offers over £400,000

Northeast of Edinburgh city centre is the Craigentinny area, a quiet suburb of the city not too far from Portobello.

This charming bungalow has gardens, a driveway and a garage, is fully refurbished throughout and has plenty of space for family life.

B Listed home with a mix of traditional and modern features | 5 bed, 2 bath | East Linton, East Lothian

Offers over £630,000

A lovely mix of original features alongside modern design, this family home in the picturesque village of East Linton is perfect for families looking for a taste of rural life.

With features like a pantry, roll-top bath, boot room and feature fireplace, you won’t be able to resist this stunning property.

Rural architect designed holiday let | 3 bed, 1 bath | Laurieston, Castle Douglas

£370,000 Offers over

Ramerish Retreat is a unique property – a converted stable which has been thoughtfully renovated to a high standard, situated in the beautiful Galloway Forest Dark Sky Park.

The current owners operate it as a holiday let, but what you do with it is completely up to you!

Idyllic and secluded home with extensive grounds | 4 bed, 2 bath | Bogside, Alloa

£450,000 Offers over

If you’re looking for a well-loved family home with just under an acre of private ground, then Ragnar House could be the one for you.

15-minutes from Dunfermline but sitting in its own little private world, this stylish home has four bedrooms, a conservatory, garage with utility and outside wc.

Trendy Stockbridge upper flat | 2 bed, 1 bath | Stockbridge, Edinburgh

£495,000 Offers over

Arguably one of the chicest neighbourhoods in Edinburgh, Stockbridge is packed full of cocktail bars, restaurants and independent shops.

You could be in the heart of it all with this upper flat, located down a cobbled street. Renovated throughout, this property has both traditional and modern features, plus a private garden.

Charming village home near the sea | 3 bed, 1 bath | Crail, Anstruther

£350,000 Offers over

Quaint streets, cafes and a stunning harbour await in the coastal haven of Crail. Live out your seaside village dreams for real!

This imposing end-terrace property has lovely gardens, charming features and tastefully curated interiors. Simply stunning.

