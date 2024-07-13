This B-listed Georgian semidetached villa had been converted into a dentist’s surgery in 1907, and had remained that way ever since

words Caroline Ednie photography David Barbour

Themis Agorastos were on their honeymoon in Sardinia in 2012 when they spotted a B-listed Georgian villa for sale on the ESPC website.

They’d been thinking for some time about relocating from Leeds to be closer to Lorna’s family in Edinburgh, and had been keeping an eye out for suitable properties.

Little did they know then that this house in the seaside suburb of Portobello would shape the next decade of their lives.

In the beginning

“We could see that this property would be a challenge, but we viewed it when we got back from our honeymoon. We fell in love with our Georgian villa and the location. It just felt like it was meant to be,” says Lorna, director of Edinburgh-based Agora Architecture and Design.

The main challenge facing them was that the B-listed Georgian villa had been converted into a dentist’s surgery in 1907, and had remained that way ever since.

The couple immediately embarked on remodelling plans, taking on as much of the work themselves as they could manage. The first setback appeared shortly after they moved in, when a damp and rot survey identified dry rot in a large timber beam supporting the centre of the roof, as well as a few instances of damp elsewhere.

Lessons learned

“We had to fix the beam as a priority,” says the architect. “The rotten parts were cut away and replaced with new treated timber. The beam’s location meant that the whole roof had to be supported on props sitting on temporary steel beams spanning to the side wall – it cost us £6,000 to repair this part of the Georgian villa.”

It was a hefty blow, so it’s no surprise that once it was resolved the couple decided to tackle the two rooms that needed the least amount of attention – a bedroom and the den on the ground floor. The next priority was a kitchen and bathroom on the ground level.

“Being a Georgian villa, this house didn’t have a kitchen, so we became experts at cooking on a camping stove until we could get a new one installed,” says Lorna.

A large, open kitchen was created at the back of the house by removing an internal wall. Adjacent to this is a new 9sq.m extension, which replaced an old lean-to.

“The dining area extension faces north-west so we gave it big hardwood-framed sliding doors and windows to bring in as much light as possible.”

“It was designed to be clearly a new addition but at the same time to fit comfortably alongside the sandstone of the back wall. So we chose a smooth off-white render for the walls to contrast with the rough stone and zinc for the roof and high-level cladding to echo the roof slate.”

Art can’t be rushed

While much of the project was carried out with no particular deadlines, there was a rush to complete another bedroom and bathroom when Lorna was pregnant with the couple’s first daughter, Bridget, who was born in 2014.

The master bedroom was completed in 2018, after a second daughter, Alice, arrived. Running the full width of the house, the master bedroom had originally been the upstairs drawing room, and subsequently the dental surgery’s staff room.

Lorna and Themis wanted a simple, minimalist room and worked with local company Riddle & Coghill on the wardrobes, vanity unit and headboard with integrated bedside tables. They chose light colours for the walls and woodwork and a light larch floor from Ted Todd to create a cool, calm complement to the east-facing room.

Enhancing energy efficiency

The fabric of the house has been upgraded where possible to increase its energy efficiency. Breathable mineral wool insulation was laid under all the wooden floors and there are cast-iron ventilation grills, in keeping with the period.

The roof has been insulated, with discreet slate vents also installed to provide ventilation to the cold roof space and prevent dampness.

The windows were upgraded by inserting slimline doubleglazed sashes into the existing cases, improving energy efficiency and reducing noise from the cobbled street.

A decade of hard work, complete

“It has been a rollercoaster, and stripping everything back was full-on, but ultimately it has been lovely to see the house coming back to something of its full potential,” says Lorna.

“Although we have added modern interventions, which are essential for a practical family home, a lot of what we’ve done has been about restoration. And we love living in Porty!”

