SUBSCRIBE
Architecture

Transforming a B-listed Georgian villa into a contemporary masterpiece

|

4 min read
Portobello B-listed Georgian home has been transformed into a brand-new modern home
IMAGE | David Barbour

This B-listed Georgian semidetached villa had been converted into a dentist’s surgery in 1907, and had remained that way ever since

 words Caroline Ednie photography David Barbour

Themis Agorastos were on their honeymoon in Sardinia in 2012 when they spotted a B-listed Georgian villa for sale on the ESPC website.

They’d been thinking for some time about relocating from Leeds to be closer to Lorna’s family in Edinburgh, and had been keeping an eye out for suitable properties.

Little did they know then that this house in the seaside suburb of Portobello would shape the next decade of their lives.

In the beginning

Exterior of B-listed Georgian villa in Portobello
IMAGE | David Barbour

“We could see that this property would be a challenge, but we viewed it when we got back from our honeymoon. We fell in love with our Georgian villa and the location. It just felt like it was meant to be,” says Lorna, director of Edinburgh-based Agora Architecture and Design.

Exterior of B-listed Georgian villa in Portobello
IMAGE | David Barbour

The main challenge facing them was that the B-listed Georgian villa had been converted into a dentist’s surgery in 1907, and had remained that way ever since.

The couple immediately embarked on remodelling plans, taking on as much of the work themselves as they could manage. The first setback appeared shortly after they moved in, when a damp and rot survey identified dry rot in a large timber beam supporting the centre of the roof, as well as a few instances of damp elsewhere.

Lessons learned

Living toom in brown and navy-grey offset by hazel-coloured wooden floors in an Edinburgh Georgian villa in Portobello
IMAGE | David Barbour

“We had to fix the beam as a priority,” says the architect. “The rotten parts were cut away and replaced with new treated timber. The beam’s location meant that the whole roof had to be supported on props sitting on temporary steel beams spanning to the side wall – it cost us £6,000 to repair this part of the Georgian villa.”

Stairwell of a home in Portobello, Edinburgh, designed by Agora Architecture + Design
IMAGE | David Barbour

It was a hefty blow, so it’s no surprise that once it was resolved the couple decided to tackle the two rooms that needed the least amount of attention – a bedroom and the den on the ground floor. The next priority was a kitchen and bathroom on the ground level.

Bathroom in Portobello B-listed Georgian property, featuring green tiling and sleek open shower
IMAGE | David Barbour

“Being a Georgian villa, this house didn’t have a kitchen, so we became experts at cooking on a camping stove until we could get a new one installed,” says Lorna.

Kitchen and dining area of a home in Portobello, Edinburgh, designed by Agora Architecture + Design
IMAGE | David Barbour

A large, open kitchen was created at the back of the house by removing an internal wall. Adjacent to this is a new 9sq.m extension, which replaced an old lean-to.

“The dining area extension faces north-west so we gave it big hardwood-framed sliding doors and windows to bring in as much light as possible.”

Kitchen and dining area of a Georgian villa in Portobello, Edinburgh, designed by Agora Architecture + Design
IMAGE | David Barbour

“It was designed to be clearly a new addition but at the same time to fit comfortably alongside the sandstone of the back wall. So we chose a smooth off-white render for the walls to contrast with the rough stone and zinc for the roof and high-level cladding to echo the roof slate.”

Art can’t be rushed

Master bedroom, flooded with light, in a Georgian villa in Portobello, Edinburgh, designed by Agora Architecture + Design
IMAGE | David Barbour

While much of the project was carried out with no particular deadlines, there was a rush to complete another bedroom and bathroom when Lorna was pregnant with the couple’s first daughter, Bridget, who was born in 2014.

The master bedroom was completed in 2018, after a second daughter, Alice, arrived. Running the full width of the house, the master bedroom had originally been the upstairs drawing room, and subsequently the dental surgery’s staff room.

Master bedroom, flooded with light, in a home in Portobello, Edinburgh, designed by Agora Architecture + Design
IMAGE | David Barbour

Lorna and Themis wanted a simple, minimalist room and worked with local company Riddle & Coghill on the wardrobes, vanity unit and headboard with integrated bedside tables. They chose light colours for the walls and woodwork and a light larch floor from Ted Todd to create a cool, calm complement to the east-facing room.

Enhancing energy efficiency

Windows and dining area, exterior view, of Portobello-based B-listed Georgian property, Edinburgh
IMAGE | David Barbour

The fabric of the house has been upgraded where possible to increase its energy efficiency. Breathable mineral wool insulation was laid under all the wooden floors and there are cast-iron ventilation grills, in keeping with the period.

The roof has been insulated, with discreet slate vents also installed to provide ventilation to the cold roof space and prevent dampness.

Dining area of a home in Portobello, Edinburgh, designed by Agora Architecture + Design
IMAGE | David Barbour

The windows were upgraded by inserting slimline doubleglazed sashes into the existing cases, improving energy efficiency and reducing noise from the cobbled street.

A decade of hard work, complete

Living room of a home in Portobello, Edinburgh, designed by Agora Architecture + Design
IMAGE | David Barbour

“It has been a rollercoaster, and stripping everything back was full-on, but ultimately it has been lovely to see the house coming back to something of its full potential,” says Lorna.

Living room of a home in Portobello, Edinburgh, designed by Agora Architecture + Design
IMAGE | David Barbour

“Although we have added modern interventions, which are essential for a practical family home, a lot of what we’ve done has been about restoration. And we love living in Porty!”

Read the full feature in our summer issue – out now! Find out how you can get your hands on a copy here.

Click below to see more structural works of art.

This stylish Isle of Harris home seamlessly blends into its surroundings

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors
Tags

Trending

Sponsored

Interiors

Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – July

Each month, in association with ESPC, we'll showcase a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland

Latest

More like this

Get All The Latest News In Your Inbox:

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors

© Copyright - Peebles Media Group Limited 2024 . All rights reserved.