Netflix star and founder of the KonMari cleaning method Marie Kondo is headlining The Clean & Tidy Home Show 2024

You may remember Marie Kondo from her 2019 Netflix home makeover show, Cleaning Up with Marie, where she helped clients clear out the clutter — and choose joy.

Hundreds of thousands of viewers across the globe were fascinated by her efficient, rigorous approach to tidying which ultimately aimed to bring joy and improve mental wellness. Marie describes what is now known as the KonMari method as a meaningful, strategic prioritisation process that places great importance on being mindful, introspective and forward-looking.

“Most tidying methods advocate a room-by-room or little-by-little approach, which doom you to pick away at your piles of stuff forever,” she explains to her audience online. “The KonMari Method™ encourages tidying by category and on an item-by-item basis – not by location. This helps you focus on making bitesize changes to achieve a bigger overarching goal.”

To summarise: an item is deemed worth keeping if it brings you joy as soon as you see or hold it. If it doesn’t spark that instant joy, get rid of it!

Since the Netflix show, Marie has written a book – The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up – and introduced her methods to global homes and interiors professionals and homeowners. This October, she is touching down in London as headliner for The Clean & Tidy Home Show 2024.

The Clean & Tidy Home Show is dedicated to redefining the way we approach home cleaning and organisation. By bringing together industry experts, innovative products, and inspirational concepts, the event aims to empower individuals to create spaces that are not only clean and tidy but also promote well-being, efficiency, and a sense of pride. Sentiments very much mirrored by the KonMari method.

On Saturday 19th October, Marie Kondo will take to the ExCeL London’s main stage for a keynote speech and Q&A. This is the first time in five years that a KonMari course will be held in Europe and the UK.

A chance to gather together, in person, fills me with gratitude. What better way to spend a weekend than in London with like minds?

Exciting news for fans is that there will be opportunity to meet Marie in person and connect with expert KonMari Consultants, who are trained and certified in Marie’s method. If you have any burning de-cluttering questions, The Clean & Tidy Home Show is where to ask them!

Marie Kondo is proud to be part of this renowned home show, which not only connects homes and interiors professionals, brands and consumers, but promotes the art of strategic interior design, where cleanliness and organisation are priorities. De-cluttering the home means de-cluttering the mind.

Marie says, “One of the most beautiful parts of our KonMari Consultant Program is the sense of community it creates. There’s something magical that happens when people with a shared love of organising and a passion for changing lives come together in one place. While we’ve managed to find ways to bring that feeling to virtual gatherings over the last few years, a chance to gather together, in person, fills me with gratitude. What better way to spend a weekend than in London with like minds?”

