Our competition in collaboration with the Scottish Interiors Showcase offers a rare opportunity to win this stunning Finlay IV stool from Charlotte James Furniture

The H&IS team are very excited to be heading to the Scottish Interiors Showcase on the Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st February where you can find interiors inspiration, as well as the opportunity to win this luxury stool worth £895 by Finlay IV, courtesy of Charlotte James Furniture.

The Finlay IV stool with its walnut finish plinth and rust-coloured velvet upholstery is the perfect way to add a subtle hint of colour and warmth to your space. It’s equally at home serving as a dressing table stool, as it as in a living room offering extra seating or the perfect spot to put your feet up.

The shade of this stool is right on trend for 2024, with burnt orange standing out as one of this year’s key interiors colours. The rich, earthy shade feels both retro and modern, and the clean lines of the stool help give it a contemporary twist.

About Charlotte James Furniture

Charlotte James Furniture has been manufacturing luxury furniture for over 20 years, working exclusively with designers, architects and specifiers within the interior design sector.

Their furniture is manufactured under one roof at their Edinburgh-based workshop and showroom, home to an ever-expanding team of skilled upholsterers, sewing machinists, polishers and cabinet makers.

During production, each piece is overseen by a nominated craftsman, ensuring their commitment to creating high-quality and beautifully-designed furniture.

2024 sees Charlotte James Furniture’s 21st birthday, which they are celebrating with a collaboration with Trees For Life. In recognition of a landmark year, they’ve partnered with the conservation charity in rewilding the Scottish Highlands, so every order placed will add a native tree to their grove within the Caledonian forest.

To enter, fill in the form below before midnight on Thursday 29th February 2024. Good luck!