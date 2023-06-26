WIN… the ultimate pizza oven bundle from Ooni

Homes & Interiors Scotland has partnered with Ooni to give away an Ooni Karu 16 Essentials Bundle to one lucky pizzamaker!

Ooni’s longstanding passion for pizza has helped and inspired millions of people around the world to make delicious pizza at home.

Ooni’s range of ovens perfectly combine traditional stone-baking techniques with modern technology, and since they reach temperatures of 450°C or higher, you can cook an authentic Neapolitan pizza in 90 seconds or less!

The award-winning Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven was the first domestic pizza oven ever approved by the renowned Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) – the world’s foremost authority on Neapolitan pizza.

This prize comes with everything you need to get started. Create pizzas with wood-fired flavour, or opt for convenience with the handy gas burner attachment.

The possibilities are endless. This amazing prize is worth £869.

Here’s what’s you can win:

• OONI KARU 16 PIZZA OVEN

• OONI 16″ PIZZA PEEL

• GAS BURNER FOR OONI KARU 16

• COVER FOR OONI KARU 16

WHAT IS THE OONI KARU 16 PIZZA OVEN?

The Ooni Karu 16 oven brings the most versatile Ooni outdoor cooking experience and advanced technology to the pizza party. Phenomenal large pizzas, roasted meats, seared vegetables or even fresh bread. Flame-cook epic meals outdoors with wood, charcoal or gas.

Thanks to new design features, make 16-inch pizzas while enjoying better temperature control, more fuel-efficient air flow, increased oven insulation and better visibility.

After just 15 minutes of preheating, you’ll be cooking at 500°C (950°F), making flame-cooked pizzas in 60 seconds, perfectly seared Tomahawk steaks, grilled veggies and more with the Ooni Karu 16 oven.

HOW TO ENTER

To win, answer this simple question below by Friday 25th August at midnight.

