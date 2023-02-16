WIN… a stunning Mirrored Storm footstool from Mairi Helena

To celebrate the Scottish Interiors Showcase on Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd February, we’re giving away a printed velvet footstool by exhibitor Mairi Helena.

Taking place at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in Falkirk, the Scottish Interiors Showcase is regarded as the benchmark trade show of its kind in the UK.

It brings together the latest collections in interiors and design, furniture, and fabrics. We’ll be there alongside 150 brands, including Edinburgh-based designer Mairi Helena.

Mairi Helena uses the botanical backdrop of our beautiful Scotland to create her designs using digital and hand-screen printing processes.

Each Mairi Helena piece is a world away from mass-produced furniture.

Mairi finds inspiration all over Scotland: the earthy colours of the Scottish Borders, rustic sweeping coasts, the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh.

Remote islands, the texture of the landscape, our distinctive, changing seasons. All of these contribute to the unique and award-winning contemporary fabrics and wallpaper created by Mairi, all housed in collections such as ‘Homelands’ and ‘Scottish Flora’.

HOW TO WIN

Inspired by reflections on the waters of Loch Lubnaig in contrast with the sand dunes and beach grasses, this beautiful velvet footstool (worth £300) is sure to become a treasured possession in your home, should you be our lucky winner!

All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer one simple question. You can find the answer on Mairi Helena’s website.

Good luck! Entries close on Thursday 2nd March and the winner will be contacted directly via email.