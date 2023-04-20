WIN… a Japanese shower-toilet by TOTO from Napier Bathrooms & Interiors

You could win a TOTO Washlet worth £4,240 from Napier Bathrooms & Interiors

Japanese design is having a moment. If you crave a sleek, pared-back, sustainable aesthetic for your bathroom scheme, head to Napier, Edinburgh’s premier bathroom design company and winner of the UK Bathroom Showroom of the Year 2022.

Napier is the Scottish expert in Japanese shower-toilets (a combined toilet and bidet) and a specialist in TOTO Washlets, and we have one for a lucky reader to win!

#WASHNOTWIPE

The Washlet is an innovative, environmentally friendly concept with hygiene and wellness principles at its core.

The shower-toilet combines chic design with clever technology to allow users a clean experience that can be tailored to individual needs.

The Washlet is wall-hung and comes with a remote control and a variety of settings to choose from.

It has sensors which activate as you approach and depart, so there’s no need to touch the surface; the seat is heated to maximise comfort; and an in-built dryer follows the warm water spray.

There’s even an automatic deodoriser that kicks in during and after each use.

It’s available to try at the TOTO Experience Room in Napier’s Edinburgh showroom.

REVOLUTIONARY LOOS

The ultimate innovation in personal hygiene, TOTO Japanese toilets have become the gold standard in contemporary bathroom design.

A variety of models are now available at Napier Bathrooms Edinburgh, who exclusively supply these revolutionary ‘shower-toilets’ in Scotland.

A state-of-the-art wellness experience that can be tailored to your specific requirements, the TOTO Washlet Series is remote-controlled and can perform a variety of functions.

Sensors activate as you approach, providing not only maximum cleanliness in the home, but maximum protection for your family against germs and bacteria.

Heated seats, automatic drying, warm water jets and a fresh, clean scent create a pleasant, surprisingly opulent experience.

With an inviting boutique in the heart of Edinburgh City Centre, Napier Bathrooms Edinburgh showcases the TOTO Experience Room – allowing you to appreciate the luxury in its entirety.

To enter, visit the TOTO website and then answer the question below by Friday 23rd June 2023 at 11.59pm.

Terms & Conditions There is no other product or cash alternative. The first name drawn at random from correct entries received by 11.59pm on Friday 23rd June 2023 will be the winner. The winner will be notified immediately thereafter. The prize is for one Washlet RW & WC worth £4240 incl. VAT (TOTO products TCF801CG and CW542ERY).

The prize includes delivery to mainland UK only. Installation, cistern and flush plate are not included.