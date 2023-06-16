Looking for the ultimate Father’s Day gift this year?

At H&IS, we love to champion our beautiful country; from architecture to interiors, food and style, we’re all about that homegrown talent.

This Father’s Day (Sunday 18th June) we want to bring some amazing Scottish drinks brands to your attention. You’ll be the favourite daughter or son if you hand over one of these on Sunday.

Loch Lomond Open Special Edition, £45

Loch Lomond Whiskies is the official spirits partner of one of your dad’s favourite sporting events – The Open Championship, which will celebrate its 151st tournament this July at Royal Liverpool.

As one of the most anticipated and celebrated sporting events of the year, Loch Lomond Whiskies has crafted two limited edition products which will appeal to both whisky and golf fans alike, providing a unique gift this Father’s Day.

Recently awarded Double Gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Awards, it has been crafted in partnership with Loch Lomond Whiskies’ long term golf ambassador, Colin Montgomerie – one of Scotland’s most legendary golfing figures.

The whisky was aged in American Oak casks before finishing its maturation journey in the rich red wine Rioja Alta Reserva cask, which brings out the whisky’s unique notes of red berry, orchard fruit and creamy vanilla with dark chocolate.

Montgomerie’s signature appears on each bottle, adding an extra special touch to this wonderful Father’s Day gift.

Available at Loch Lomond Whiskies’ website and specialist whisky retailers.

Wolfcraig Gin, £39.95

Expertly crafted, with tantalising notes of juniper, orange peel, vibrant lemon and cassia, elegantly infused with 17 botanicals, including raspberry and wild thyme, this is for gin lovers.

Made in Stirling to inspire a ‘wildly Scottish spirit’, there’s a complex array of tastes encapsulated in this gin. What’s more, the bespoke bottle is designed to reflect wolf fur, paying homage to the Wolfcraig legend.

Serve it up as you wish – with a garnish like citrus, spice or an aromatic herb or go garnish-free. We’re not here to tell you how to dress your drink.

Available on the Wolfcraig website.

Mossburn No.33 Blair Athol 2009 12 Year Old, £70

A naturally, beautifully balanced whisky. After a whole life spent in fresh first-fill Bourbon casks, Mossburn felt that the beguilingly beeswax notes were not to be messed with.

Aromas of honey, oak spice and toasted oats are a joy. The palate is upfront with honey and waxiness which developed into a rich, full spicy flavour with undertones of hazelnuts and oaky tannins.

Not to be missed.

Discover more on the Tyndrum Whisky website.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Gift Membership, £85

Give the gift that keeps on giving, like a gift membership to The Scotch Malt Whisky Society. Founded by Pip Hills in 1983 and now a worldwide whisky club, your old man can join almost 40,000 members who enjoy trying and experiencing whisky in its purest form.

That’s 12 months of virtual and in-person whisky tastings, events, festivals and other whisky experiences, alongside world class multi award-winning monthly Outturns of new flavours as well as expert advice and guidance on whiskies.

Available on The Scotch Malt Whisky Society website.

Ferg & Harris Speyside 12-year-old, £69.99

After six months in a first-fill Pedro Ximénez sherry hogshead, this light, fruity Speyside single malt has acquired a gorgeous umber colour.

Scents of toffee, baked figs, rich raisins. A quick hit of sherry sweetness on the palate. Lighter fruity notes follow. Coats the mouth and throat.

Finishes in a warm, smooth fashion.

Available on the Ferg & Harris website.