The fifth series of the hit interiors show is returning – and applicants for the next series of Scotland’s Home of the Year are encouraged to apply now

From trendy city flats to grand castles and beyond, Scotland’s Home of the Year delves into everything that makes Scottish architecture great.

This series you can expect judges Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale, who covers judge Kate Spiers maternity leave, and Michael Angus to travel the length and breadth of the country on the hunt for awe-inspiring homes.

When and where can I watch Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023?

The show returns to BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer from Monday 15th May at 8.30pm, and we can’t wait to have a nosey around some fabulous Scottish properties.

SCOTTISH ARCHITECTURE

Interior designer Anna Campbell Jones took to social media to say, “Who’s ready for a new series of Scotland’s Home of The Year?

“Series 5 is coming to your screens next Monday where Banjo, Michael and I will be scouring the country in search of more property perfection!

“Applications are also open for series 6, which starts filming this summer! If you think your home could be the next #scotlandshomeoftheyear the team would love to hear from you!”

Filming on SHOTY6 starts from the end of June and the filmmakers are on the hunt for homeowners to take part.

From bijou boltholes to grand conversions, traditional to modern, city dwellings to rural havens, the next series of Scotland’s Home of the Year will continue the search for outstanding homes embodying design, style and amazing architecture.

Could your house fit the bill?

Taking to social media, the creators of the show have revealed that they are looking for ‘unique, quirky, and distinctive homes from across the country’. Owners of properties of all varieties are encouraged to apply, ‘no matter the size or budget’.

Posting on Instagram, the official Scotland’s Home of the Year account wrote: “This is not a drill #SHOTY fans – we are BACK! Applications are now open for the next series of Scotland’s Home of the Year.”

Applicants should include contact details, a brief description of the home and a few pictures. Please note however, only primary residences can apply to take part.

Details on how to apply for the sixth series of Scotland’s Home of the Year can be found on the BBC website.