H&M Home launches collaborative collection with Pantone

Colour institute Pantone and high street faves H&M have launched a collaborative collection today in selected London stores and online.

It’s the next in an impressive line of collaborations for H&M, and the one we’re most excited about.

The H&M HOME 🖤 PANTONE collection features two colour palettes: Calm and Soothing, and Energy and Joy. Each colour has been chosen for its effect on our senses.

The Calm and Soothing colours are pistachio (2260C), petrol (548C), green (5545C) and mid blue (2178C), all creating a tranquil vibe, while Energy and Joy focuses on hues that evoke inner vitality: pink (707C), red (3517C), orange (2027C) and apricot (2022C).

The collection includes gorgeous interior pieces like sculpted vases, cushion covers, trays and scented candles.

COLOUR THERAPY

“We hope our customers will enjoy how this collection adds to their homes and wellbeing having just entered 2023,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design & Creative at H&M HOME.

“The H&M HOME 🖤 PANTONE collection allows us to highlight how much difference the power of colour makes in our day-to-day life, with a selection of modern interior objects to add to one’s home.”

Will you be adding one of the pieces to your collection? Which colour palette speaks to you most?

Scottish shoppers can view the new collection is now online at H&M HOME