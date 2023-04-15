Farrow and Ball launches Dead Flat, its most matt paint ever

If the glossy look gives you the ick and you’re all about the matt finish, we have some good news for you: everyone’s favourite paint and wallpaper brand Farrow & Ball has just launched Dead Flat, its most matt finish to date.

The multi-surface paint, suitable for walls, woodwork and metal, has been in the works for five years and has a revolutionary formula with a 2% sheen. Not only does this minimise light bounce, but the matt quality also intensifies the richness of the colours; music to the ears of anyone who likes to use colour confidently in their home.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: often, matt paint isn’t the most child-friendly option in a home. Happily, Dead Flat is washable and wipeable with a Class 1 scrub rating (the highest rating possible), so it’s a practical option even in high-traffic, mess-prone areas such as hallways and kids’ playrooms.

Because it’s multi-surface, you can lean into the trend for applying a singular wash of colour across your walls, ceiling and woodwork, which can create the illusion of a larger space. Why not apply it to your radiators too so that they aren’t such a focal point in the room?

Like all Farrow & Ball finishes, the paint is water-based and low-odour and only contains trace Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). Find out more about Dead Flat and shop the range.

