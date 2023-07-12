Peek inside an architect’s kitchen renovation in Edinburgh

A dark, cramped kitchen has been opened up on all sides

Words Miriam Methuen-Jones | Photography Keith Hunter

Architect Roxburgh McEwan Architects | Builder Collins Building Ltd, Edinburgh

It’s a cliché, but too often it’s the homes of architects and interior designers that need the most love. Despite having all the resources at your fingertips, it can be hard to find the time to perfect your own home. Happily, Liz Roxburgh, of Edinburgh architecture practice Roxburgh McEwan, is now the proud owner of a brand new kitchen. “I just tried to fit it in among everything else,” she smiles. “One day in the office we just decided: right, let’s do my kitchen, and we drew up a plan really quickly.”

The house, in Edinburgh, had been built in the early 1930s for three sisters. “But it’s not like a ’30s house,” the architect points out. “It has more of an Edwardian or Arts and Crafts character to it, with a slated, hipped roof, roughcast walls, oak panelling and dark flooring.” It’s a large property, but the kitchen was surprisingly small because it was composed of what was originally a scullery, toilet and maid’s room, all knocked into one. All the rooms tend to look inward, so it was quite characteristically dark.

The obvious idea was to extend, but Liz didn’t want to enlarge the house’s footprint by too much. “There was a shed in the garden which was built in the same manner as the house, with roughcast walls. Effectively, what we did was knock through from the kitchen and incorporate the shed and the path,” she explains. “The shed roof was already hipped, so we just extended that and included a rooflight to connect back to the kitchen.”

Prior to the renovation, the kitchen didn’t look directly into the back garden, but there are now two large sheets of glazing where the shed joins the house. “We’ve got a view through these to aspects of the garden that we never really saw before.” At one of the large windows is a breakfast bar which is well placed to make the most of these new views.

For more substantial meals, there’s a large island in the centre of the space, connecting the old and the new. One end of it is made from fumed oak, while the other is Bianco Carrara marble by Stonecraft. Behind this is a capacious pantry. “Between the existing window in the original kitchen and the large glazing with the breakfast bar we had this section of wall space going spare,” says Roxburgh. “I always think it’s nice to have something behind you, especially with the orientation of the island, so we decided to create a pantry. It’s incredible, it’s only about 475mm deep but it holds everything. Cups, glasses, a marble worktop, drawers, bread, tea, spices, books and even the microwave.”

As well as the kitchen now being aesthetically pleasing, Roxburgh can confirm that it’s functional and a delight to live with. “It feels fantas-tic to cook and work in here now,” she says. There’s space for everyone to be involved, and the family have even managed to fit in a sofa as well. “That has worked incredibly well. Nobody used to hang around in the dark little kitchen before, but now we really spend a lot of time here. My favourite element has to be sitting at the oak end of the island, looking out to the garden. We see so much that we didn’t before: squirrels, birds, dormice, all sorts of wildlife.”