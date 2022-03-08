Five Scottish women-led homes and interiors businesses we love

It’s International Women’s Day, so we’re spotlighting five female-led businesses in Scotland that you can hire to give your home a glow-up. Whether you’re looking for a super-cool interior designer for a full overhaul or you just need someone to give your walls a lick of paint, these are the women to turn to for an Insta-worthy home.

Chelsea Mclaine Interior Design

Chelsea Mclaine is a female-run interior design practice that brings luxe style and creative vision to a host of projects, from private homes to boutique hotels. You can see their work in our latest issue, which features one of their characterful Victorian villa conversions.

- Advertisement -

Kirsty Maguire Architect

Architect Kirsty Maguire blends design-led work with environmental responsibility in her practice. Kirsty is the first and only person trained as a Passivhaus Certifier in Scotland, and each of her core team is Passivhaus trained. This image shows an award-winning timber and zinc-clad Passivhaus home in Invergowrie, designed by Kirsty, which featured in our mag last year.

Flore de Hoog

Fed up of looking at the same old plain walls? Glasgow-based artist Flore de Hoog hand-draws unique prints and patterns on people’s walls, fusing the practicality of paint with the pizazz of wallpaper. We’re obsessed.

Interiors by Penelope

If you’re on the hunt for a painter and decorator, Interiors by Penelope is a female-led business ready to sand, paint, paper and decorate to perfection. They’re a business with a conscience, too, donating a percentage of all contracts to a local charity.

VM Furnishing

You might have spotted some beautiful bespoke furniture by Victoria Meacham, aka VM Furnishing, in our latest issue! Victoria is a furniture designer, restorer and upholsterer whose striking designs make for statement pieces – we’re digging this three-seater sofa in diedododa fabric.