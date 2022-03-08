Five Scottish women-led homes and interiors businesses we love

It’s International Women’s Day, so we’re spotlighting five female-led businesses in Scotland that you can hire to give your home a glow-up. Whether you’re looking for a super-cool interior designer for a full overhaul or you just need someone to give your walls a lick of paint, these are the women to turn to for an Insta-worthy home.
Chelsea Mclaine Interior Design
Chelsea Mclaine is a female-run interior design practice that brings luxe style and creative vision to a host of projects, from private homes to boutique hotels. You can see their work in our latest issue, which features one of their characterful Victorian villa conversions.
Kirsty Maguire Architect
Architect Kirsty Maguire blends design-led work with environmental responsibility in her practice. Kirsty is the first and only person trained as a Passivhaus Certifier in Scotland, and each of her core team is Passivhaus trained. This image shows an award-winning timber and zinc-clad Passivhaus home in Invergowrie, designed by Kirsty, which featured in our mag last year.
Flore de Hoog
Fed up of looking at the same old plain walls? Glasgow-based artist Flore de Hoog hand-draws unique prints and patterns on people’s walls, fusing the practicality of paint with the pizazz of wallpaper. We’re obsessed.
Interiors by Penelope
If you’re on the hunt for a painter and decorator, Interiors by Penelope is a female-led business ready to sand, paint, paper and decorate to perfection. They’re a business with a conscience, too, donating a percentage of all contracts to a local charity.
VM Furnishing
You might have spotted some beautiful bespoke furniture by Victoria Meacham, aka VM Furnishing, in our latest issue! Victoria is a furniture designer, restorer and upholsterer whose striking designs make for statement pieces – we’re digging this three-seater sofa in diedododa fabric.