Win a three-night luxury escape at Brucefield Estate

Up to four guests can stay in a woodland cottage in historic surroundings

Craving a rural escape? Tucked away in historic woodland just a mile south of Forestmill, where Fife and Perthshire meet Clackmannanshire, is the stylish yet comfortable Slackbrae.

A former estate cottage, it has been thoroughly overhauled to make it a cosy and inviting place for a self-catering break, with vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glazing and a welcoming, well-equipped kitchen that’s open to the dining area and Scandi-chic living room.

Curl up in front of the ceramic woodburning stove (or simply enjoy the underfloor heating) as you gaze out at the surrounding fields and woods – it’s hard to believe you’re only an hour away from Edinburgh and Glasgow. With a bathroom, a wet-room and two double bedrooms, it’s perfect for families, groups of friends or a romantic getaway.

The cottage is fully accessible with no steps, and the wet-room is equipped with a walk-in shower, pull-down seat and grab rails. The colourful herb-filled garden is very private and the surrounding Brucefield Estate – its roots dating back 700 years into Scotland’s medieval history – is full of wildlife and walking and cycling routes just waiting to be explored.

