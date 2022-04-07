Win a pair of vibrant, sustainable and stylish plant pots

Building on a successful year in 2021, Ocean Plastic Pots has created a brand new collection of sustainable pots in a range of vibrant and stylish colours that will appeal to plant lovers everywhere and suit all interiors.

The pots, which won the 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show Sustainable Product of the Year Award, are made in Scotland by recycling discarded fishing nets and ropes.

The new Bloom collection of pots and saucers comes in five colours that reflect the recycled material that has gone into them. The mint pots and saucers are made from old fishing nets; the light blue, navy and yellow pots come from rope; while the red pots are created using broken fish boxes collected from the harbours at Dunbar and Ullapool.

The pots were developed by Ally Mitchell, a former deep-sea saturation diver in the North Sea. “I have seen at first-hand the devastating impact that plastic pollution is having on Scottish seas,” he says. “A staggering 21% of all plastic found in the North Sea comes from rope and fishing net, and rope is the largest threat to marine mammal entanglement in the UK.

“On the first day of lockdown in 2020, I was a diver on the salvage operation of a ship that had run aground off the Isle of Skye, with 2,000 tons of plastic onboard. That was the moment I realised we all have a responsibility to reduce the sheer volume of plastic in our seas.”

By only using 100% waste material and making plant pots that can be recycled again, the Glasgow-based company has created a circular economy product and a CO2 saving that directly contributes to Scotland’s net-zero ambitions.

Taking a design-led approach, the marbling effect in the plant pots is unique to each vessel and is created by exploiting flaws in the raw material during the manufacturing process. The saucers all come with a hidden message underneath – with the aim of growing awareness of the problem of plastic pollution.



The Bloom pot and saucer costs £20. We have 15 pairs in navy marble and yellow (shown above), worth £40 each, to give away. To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter below.



Terms & Conditions

There is no other product or cash alternative. The first 15 names drawn at random from entries received by 17th June 2022 will be the winner(s). The winner(s) will be notified immediately thereafter. Each prize is for two Bloom pots (13cm) and saucer sets in yellow and navy marble. Each set is worth £40.00. The prize will be delivered free of charge to UK addresses only sent directly from Ocean Plastic Pots.