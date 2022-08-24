WIN… a hand-crafted pure wool rug from ANTA worth £725

- Advertisement -

Add a touch of Scottish luxury to your home if you win a bespoke hand-crafted rug from luxury homeware brand ANTA. Enter below…

ANTA, THE LUXURY SCOTTISH HOMEWARE BRAND, designs and manufactures quality carpet, upholstery fabric, stoneware and home accessories in its Highlands factory.

Inspired by the Scottish landscape, its collections are crafted from natural, locally sourced materials. These timeless pieces can be enjoyed every day and will last a lifetime.

ANTA has been making carpeting since 1984 and offers a contemporary take on traditional flatweave flooring.

There are 20 stunning designs available, all woven exclusively from British wool, to bring extra warmth and comfort into your home.

These rugs are made with ANTA’s pure wool carpet cloth and fused to a non-slip felt backing before being bound with a choice of pure wool edging.

HOW TO ENTER

For your chance to win a beautiful small rug (125x180cm) or runner (90x240cm) worth £725, simply complete your details BELOW to be entered into the prize draw.

The winner will have the opportunity to design their own rug from a selection of carpet cloth and binding.

Entries must be in by 15th October 2022 to be entered into the prize draw. For full terms and conditions, click here.

GOOD LUCK!