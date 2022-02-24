Time for a brew

Nothing comforts quite like a cuppa. But when was the last time you treated yourself to a new mug, or tried a different type of tea? It’s easy to get stuck in a rut where daily routines are con­cer­ned, so use the New Year as an excuse to refresh your comfort zone. You deserve it.

(Left) ECF01 coffee machine, £319.95, Smeg (right) Utopia Macho Man mug, £34, Jonathan Adler
(Left) Darjeeling loose-leaf tea, £15 (226g), Brew Tea Co, (right) Versace Home Barocco Mosaic coffee pot, £612, Amara
