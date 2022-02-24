Time for a brew

Nothing comforts quite like a cuppa. But when was the last time you treated yourself to a new mug, or tried a different type of tea? It’s easy to get stuck in a rut where daily routines are concerned, so use the New Year as an excuse to refresh your comfort zone. You deserve it.
- Advertisement -
With beautifully presented editorial, lavish photography and quality advertising, Homes & Interiors Scotland is devoted to bringing you the latest in trends, interior design, architecture, gardens, art and property. As well as a substantial focus on kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms the spotlight is on new and upcoming designers.