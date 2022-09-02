Scotland’s craft culture highlighted at The Briggait, Glasgow

- Advertisement -

CRAFTHOUSE will feature work from 10 Scottish designers and artisans in its run at The Briggait, Glasgow.

See how 10 excellent creators do craft: elevated, at CRAFTHOUSE, a curation of contemporary craft for the home, showcased in the city centre.

Glass artist Cressa McLaren is leading the pack at the event which runs from Wednesday 7th September to Sunday 18th October, Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Two gallery showrooms will host Cressa’s decorative glassware as well as work from a selection of 9 makers who are based across Scotland.

DESIGN FLAIR

You can see pieces by furniture-maker Richard Owen; pottery from Andy Priestman, Chantal Balmer’s textile designs and unique pieces from the team at nocomplydesign.

Cressa said: “I have a real passion, love and appreciation for high-end craft. This exhibition will highlight and celebrate craft-makers from across Scotland and raise awareness of this talent.

We want to create a vision of how contemporary craft can look in an interior setting.”

For more information, visit Wasp Studios website.