Fashion brand Kitri launches homeware collab with Amuse La Bouche

It’s the brand that fashion insiders turn to when they need something fresh to wear that hasn’t already been donned by everyone else on Instagram, and now Kitri is set to shake up the world of interiors by collaborating with Amuse La Bouche on a hip new homeware collection that launches today.

Inspired by the iconic photography of Slim Aarons, whose work is characterised by its colourful, summery vibe, the range is as dopamine-boosting as you’d expect. Kitri’s bright, retro aesthetic meets with Amuse La Bouche’s signature feminine ruffles on a selection of kitsch cushion covers, napkins, table runners and tea towels.

Sustainability is high on the agenda for both Kitri and Amuse La Bouche, so every product is made from 100% linen and will be produced in small runs to avoid mass production. Despite these limited runs, the price points are reasonable, ranging between £20-£85.

“It’s a dream to launch our first ever capsule homeware collection in collaboration with our friend Amuse La Bouche,” says founder of Kitri, Haeni Kim. “Bringing our signature bold prints and colours with feminine details to homeware felt like a natural progression and it’s been a lot of fun! Having spent so much time indoors over the last few years, we love the idea of a colourful, joyful and retro-inspired moment in the sun, whether that is in the garden or by the pool. The collection will look just as stylish indoors, as long as you’re surrounded by your loved ones with a cocktail in hand.” Check out the collection below. Kitri x Amuse La Bouche Floral swirl cushion cover (£65) Cocktail embroidered tea towel (£25) Striped napkins (£34 for set of two) Shop the rest of the collection here.