Johnstons of Elgin team up with Ben Pentreath for new collection

- Advertisement -

Interior designer Ben Pentreath collaborates with Johnstons of Elgin on a new and exciting range of colourful throws and upholstery fabrics.

You’ll know 225-year old Johnstons of Elgin best for their cashmere clothing, but did you know they provide beautiful furnishing fabrics from their north of Scotland mill, too?

Designer and architect Ben Pentreath jumped at the chance to team up with the brand to create three fabric designs; stripe, check and houndstooth, all made from 100% lambswool.

- Advertisement -

Bold colours bring joy to every interior space; inspiration for the colours was taken from a historical Standard Dyed Shades book that was used during the 30s and 40s.

The patterns were also sourced from the archives at Johnstons, with special attention paid to which scale and style of checks would work best as interior patterns.

HISTORIC JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN

“The hardest part of the entire process has been limiting our choices to just the weaves that we are presenting here – so infinite were the potential variations and possibilities,” says Ben, who studied at the University of Edinburgh before attending the Prince of Wales’s Institute of Architecture.

“It has been a wonderful process to help Johnstons design a capsule collection that combines my love of strong pattern and colour with the absolute best of Scottish woollen weaving”.

The full collection can be viewed online at Johnstons of Elgin Interiors and customers can order via their interior designer.

Scarves and blankets are available to buy on the Johnstons of Elgin website, and in Selfridges and Browns.