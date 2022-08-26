Issue 144: What’s inside our latest edition

- Advertisement -

The latest issue of Homes & Interiors Scotland is here for September/October, and you don’t want to miss it. Here’s just some of what you’ll find inside…

Architecture special

We’ve gone big on architecture this edition with a bumper section that talks you through everything from the latest trends to Scotland’s leading practices. Plus, we shine a light on some of our country’s coolest homes, including a passivhaus build in Dumfries (pictured below) and an award-winning Edinburgh conversion with an interesting tale to tell.

This Life: Rosemary Beaton

We meet one of Scotland’s most important artists, Rosemary Beaton, and tour her vibrant, art-filled home, The Pond House. Situated on the outskirts of Kilmacolm, it was designed by Technique Studio to make the most of the surrounding landscape and has a bright, airy studio where Beaton paints.

Living room focus

As the nights draw in, we’re making sure our living rooms are ready to see us again after a summer spent outdoors. Planning to refresh yours? Look no further for an edit of the most stylish sofas and covetable cushions, a guide to finding the right art, and a glimpse inside the living room of interior stylist Patricia Rodi (below).

Staycation inspiration

Every issue we hand-pick the best places to escape to for a weekend away in Scotland. This issue, we enveloped ourselves in the gothic glamour of House of Gods in Edinburgh and revelled in a theatrical foodie experience at Killiecrankie House (below), a fine dining restaurant with rooms in Pitlochry.

Tiles for miles

Bit of a tile-phile? Us too. This edition, we’ve chatted to the experts to explore the practicalities of tiling, from which materials are the hardiest to the grout colour you should select. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of visual inspiration too, with the latest designs from some of our favourite tile manufacturers.

You can buy Homes & Interiors Scotland in most Scottish newsagents and supermarkets. Alternatively, buy a single issue online or subscribe to be the first to receive every edition direct to your door.