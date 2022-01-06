Issue 140 – January & February

A new year always dawns with us making promises to ourselves. Perhaps your focus for 2022 is to devote more time to friends and family, or to take up a new hobby, or to freshen up your interior design scheme. Whether your resolution is personal or practical, you’ll find something in the pages of this issue to help you achieve it.

Making space in our homes to bring loved ones together is a common thread running through the diverse projects we’ve featured this winter, such as Massimo Minale’s Swedish villa – a cool, contemporary home that’s been tailor-made to suit his family’s lifestyle. Prepare to get jealous…

- Advertisement -

The benefits of hiring an architect, meanwhile, have been made clear for one Glasgow couple who thought they’d have to extend to solve the problem of their cramped, unwelcoming kitchen; local practice Loader Monteith, though, could see a far better way to give them the kind of family-friendly living space they craved. See the results among our 42-page special dedicated to the heart of the home: the kitchen.

Soak up our creative, inspirational stories and images, pin down the ideas you want to recreate for your own place, then dive into the Design Directory 2022, free with this edition of the magazine. It’s the source book that anyone embarking on a project – whether full-scale renovation or wee New Year upcycling gig – needs to consult. And don’t forget to share your results!

Happy New Year from all at Homes & Interiors Scotland.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM ISSUE 140