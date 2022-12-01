Homes & Interiors Scotland Christmas Gift Guide 2022

Delight your most discerning pals with this stylish selection of Christmas presents from Scottish brands and makers.

ARTS + CRAFTS CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Scottish botanical inks by Wallace Seymour, £85, The Fife Arms

Puzzleware dress kit, £135, Almaborealis

Candles by Ebi & Emmanuel Sinteh, £15.99, Quadrille

Pedro notebook, £9, Bluebellgray

 

SELF CARE CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Advent calendar, £70, ARRAN

Bergamot, juniper and rose geranium bath soak, £19.90, Dook

Sock subscription, £15/month, Pairs

Home Blessing smudge kit, £38.50, ND On The Green

 

HOME COMFORTS CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Keel blanket, £190, Hilary Grant  

Candlestick holder, £32, Clod & Pebble

Beth Longmore ‘Tight Club’, A4 print, £15, Welcome Home

Lilac and lemon vaisselle, £75, Style Your Spaces

 

CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR FASHIONISTAS

Holly mini bucket bag, £315, C Nicol

Benarty cashmere blanket, £1,400, Todd & Duncan

Donna Wilson Jute, Jam and Journalism jumper, £220, V&A Dundee

Zodiac organic cotton pyjama set, £175, Karen Mabon

