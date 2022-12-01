Homes & Interiors Scotland Christmas Gift Guide 2022

Delight your most discerning pals with this stylish selection of Christmas presents from Scottish brands and makers.
ARTS + CRAFTS CHRISTMAS GIFTS
Scottish botanical inks by Wallace Seymour, £85, The Fife Arms
Puzzleware dress kit, £135, Almaborealis
Candles by Ebi & Emmanuel Sinteh, £15.99, Quadrille
Pedro notebook, £9, Bluebellgray
SELF CARE CHRISTMAS GIFTS
Bergamot, juniper and rose geranium bath soak, £19.90, Dook
Sock subscription, £15/month, Pairs
Home Blessing smudge kit, £38.50, ND On The Green
HOME COMFORTS CHRISTMAS GIFTS
Keel blanket, £190, Hilary Grant
Candlestick holder, £32, Clod & Pebble
Beth Longmore ‘Tight Club’, A4 print, £15, Welcome Home
Lilac and lemon vaisselle, £75, Style Your Spaces
CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR FASHIONISTAS
Holly mini bucket bag, £315, C Nicol
Benarty cashmere blanket, £1,400, Todd & Duncan
Donna Wilson Jute, Jam and Journalism jumper, £220, V&A Dundee
Zodiac organic cotton pyjama set, £175, Karen Mabon
