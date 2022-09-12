DISCOVERY | Squid Ink Studio, Glasgow

- Advertisement -

Tucked away down St Andrews Street just off the Saltmarket in Glasgow’s east end if the joyful Squid Ink Studio.

It’s about midway between Glasgow Green and the famous Barrowlands – an apt spot for such a haven of playful design.

Artist and designer Sarah Henderson opened up here in 2013 not long after she’d graduated from art school and was looking for a creative outlet.

Since then, she has collaborated with the likes of the Tate Modern, the Barbican and even the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

All the colourful concrete homewares such as sculptural candle holders and soap dishes, are handmade by Henderson in the shop’s studio.

The ochre walls are pleasingly lined with candles, planters, home fragrances, dried flowers and eco-friendly gifts.

Pop in if you’re in the neighbourhood and have a browse. We’ve got our eye on the weaving loom kits (child- and adult-friendly) and the citrus squiggle candles.

THE DETAILS

Squid Ink Studio

18 St Andrews Street

Glasgow

G1 5PD

e. hello@squidinkco.com | i. @squidinkstudio_