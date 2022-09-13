Decorex 2022: Your avenue for design discovery

- Advertisement -

Decorex, Europe’s leading luxury design event, is delighted to welcome a world-class line up of exhibitors for 2022.

This article contains content created in collaboration with Decorex.

- Advertisement -

Taking place from 9th – 12th October at Olympia London, Decorex will feature over 175 of the industry’s most revered interior design brands to inspire and excite with their plethora of beautiful products.

Sam Fisher, Event Director for Decorex comments:

“This year’s show is set to be bigger and better than ever, with an outstanding array of brands being showcased.

Visitors will be spoilt for choice with the stunning range of luxury products on display, with many launches exclusively for Decorex – making it an unmissable event for interior design professionals.”

Here are just some of the key exhibitor highlights on offer at Decorex 2022:

Displaying its exquisite collection of interior and exterior mirrors, Deknudt Mirrors (Stand F163) will unite functional perfection with unseen designs for stunning interiors.

The company’s ‘Lucka Outdoor black metal frame’ mirror (pictured above) is just one of the products on display, to transform a living space using the simple method of reflection.

Portuguese luxury interiors company FRATO (Stand D152) will showcase its timeless and indulgent collection of interior assets encompassing furniture, lighting, upholstery and rug designs.

Having recently extended its range of modular walk-in closet systems, they’re also taking their first foray into bathroom design with a brand-new line of vanity units and mirrors, promoting a more playful, individualistic approach to design.

Displaying a range of new colours and weaves, John Boyd Textiles (Stand A172) is returning once again to Decorex.

Weavers of horsehair fabric for upholstery, wall coverings, screens, lampshades and speakers, the almost 200-year-old company will show its range of beautiful contemporary designs for residential and commercial interiors.

With a nod to the glorious English countryside, bespoke luxury linen manufacturer, Heirlooms (Stand B155) will be introducing a collection of new embroidered decorative cushions inspired by the beautiful flowers and creatures of England, as well as new jacquard fabrics and pillowcase styles.

Inspired by African wildlife, comic book art and the glamour of Art Deco, award-winning artist designed wallpaper and fabric company, The Monkey Puzzle Tree (Stand J200) will be launching a showstopping new wallpaper designed in collaboration with Ghanaian artist Josephine McYebuah.

Keep an eye out for the unique, decadent, large scale, gold-encrusted paper.

Interior and exterior furniture designer and manufacturer, Vincent Sheppard (Stand F154) will be launching several new products including its exquisite Norma lounge chair (pictured above), with circular frame and acrylic rope in the colour ‘Linen’.

Its contemporary range of ‘Titus’ dining chairs will also be launched in a new ‘Tobacco-stained oak’ finish.

British wooden curtain pole manufacturer, Byron and Byron (Stand B131) will launch several new finishes to add to its current collections, including Rustica & Barnwood.

The artisan company will showcase all products, including the quick ship collection ‘SWIFT’, along with bespoke bay poles, and tracked and corded poles.

One of the UK’s leading suppliers of carpet, vinyl flooring and soft Polyamide carpet, Unnatural Flooring (Stand F160) will show its beautiful ranges for the home.

Presenting luxurious new products including ‘Montreal’, a heavy domestic big boucle luxury carpet range, as well as ‘Alberta’ a soft to touch, velvet feel, wall to wall luxury carpet.

Don’t miss all these exhibitor highlights, plus much more in October.

Decorex is an inspiring environment to connect the best interior suppliers with leading interior designers, alongside a leading Talks Programme and unique features. Learn, connect, source and be inspired at Decorex 2022.