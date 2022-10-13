Art for everyone at EAF2022

- Advertisement -

Indulge in a weekend of international art at The Edinburgh Art Fair from 17th – 20th November at the O2 Academy, Edinburgh.

Established in 2005, The Edinburgh Art Fair caters to all tastes and budgets whether you’re an admirer or a buyer. You’ll get the chance to see works from a vast range of artists; recent graduates sit alongside emerging, mid-career and household name artists.

You can expect to see a real variety of galleries including Ryan Hannigan Fine Art, Heriot Gallery, Glasgow Print Studio, A3 Contemporary, Kim Mi Hyo Art Gallery and more; all can be found on the Exhibitor List.

You can also take your day into evening with the newest concept at EAF taking place in the O2 Academy Baron Suite.

EAF LIVE offers two nights of live music from Scottish acts Porkpie and Martin Metcalfe and, a special presentation talk and Q&A session with former official still photographer to Prince, Afshin Shahidi.

Tickets for these events can be bought separately.

The focus of this fair is to show that art should be accessible to everyone, not just an elite group.

So, whether you’re a seasoned art lover or a newbie who just wants to explore and discover, The Edinburgh Art Fair is waiting to welcome you.

