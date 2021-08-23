Trend alert: Elephants

China’s herd of wandering elephants have proved popular over the past few months, perhaps informing this sweet new trend. Representing wisdom, good luck, and protection –  this is one trend you’ll want to hop onto.

Left to right: Burgundy Elephant glass tray, £60, Melissa LaFave; Folkifunki elephant vase, approx £314, Vista Alegre; Tan elephant iPhone case, £350, Matches Fashion
Left to right: Vitra Eames elephant small, from £62.39, Einrichten Design; Totem Tunis wallpaper, £POA, Work & Sea
Clockwise from bottom left: African elephant Florent, £15, Lola & Mawu; Tropical Elephant cushions, £125, Ella James; Luxury matches, £7, Heavenly Homes & Gardens
Left to right: Elephant’s March wallpaper, £605 per roll, Lime Lace; Vintage elephant stool, approx £126, Guru Shop
Left to right: Elephants lampshade, £65, Mountain & Molehill; Papier mache rainbow elephant, £280, Wolf & Badger

