Top picks for the kids

Hunting for the perfect pick-me-up for your wee one? We’ve curated a selection of new goodies that are sure to delight your kids.

No chid young or old can resist the sire call of a den. If you’re tired of tidying up indoors, The Den Kit Co has things covered, literally. The new Cottage Garden Den Kit comes with a purple waterproof tarpaulin for the roof, a groundsheet, bunting, rope, pegs and even a stylish bag to cart it all around in: everything you could need for a garden adventure.

- Advertisement -

Since sleepovers are back on the cards, why not take the opportunity to upgrade your kid’s bedroom? The Tarka trundle bed from Naturalmat is handmade from natural materials and looks great to boot. The Flamingo colourway shown here is a winner in our eyes, but there are 18 other hues to choose from.

This indoor climbing frame is the Mini Triclimb from Kidly. Its soft rainbow hues and the fact that it’s made from sustainable wood make it even more appealing. It’s 46cm tall but folds flat when not in use, so finding space to store it shouldn’t be an issue.

You might remember peg dolls from your own childhood, although they probably weren’t made from sustainable rubberwood back then. The Sunny Doll family by Tender Leaf would certainly be worthy tenants for a similarly colourful doll’s house. There’s another set of four (the Leaf family) if your little one wants to create a whole neighbourhood.

Give tea parties a lick of flair with the melamine Tutti tray from Donna Wilson. The colourful shapes look like fruits and veg to us, perfect for an imaginary feast. And grownups can join in the fun too, with corresponding (stoneware) mugs and dinner plates for more substantial eating.

Say goodbye to bedtime blues with the cheerful new bedding range from Snüz. We’re loving the multicoloured dots and watercolour rainbows, but both designs come in striking monochrome versions too. Made from breathable jersey cotton, this range will provide a comfortable sleep for tiny tots.

Enjoy summer snack time minus the brain freeze with this fun set from Dantoy. Everything from the scoop to the cones is bioplastic (an organic material made from sugar cane) with the added bonus of being dishwasher-safe. There are heaps of other imaginative sets available beyond the ice-cream one – the pastry pack is particularly charming.

Looking for more? Check out these other suggestions for little ones