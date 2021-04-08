Ten cool new homeware finds

Contemporary pieces that will have your guests asking ‘Where did you get that?’

1 HOT CHOC Brown is back! The ’70s staple has been redeemed and it’s popping up in homes everywhere. This Boule floor lamp carries the colour well, the rounded shade making it feel warm and contemporary despite the retro influences.

2 DEEP BLUE The angular Clarke dining chair is a modern take on a carver. It’s handmade in England with an ash frame, and is built for longevity. You can even opt for sustainable filling (e.g. coconut fibre) for the seat pad.

3 NEW BALANCE There’ll be no more knocked knees with the Circus dining table. The clue is in the name: this design gives the impression of a balancing act, with one smooth ball propping up the circular top.

4 KNOT RIGHT Sophie Sevigny founded SerpentSea in 2011 after being inspired by a sailing trip to Nantucket. Using reclaimed ropes and traditional mariner’s knots, she creates colourful mats that can be used inside or out.

1 TOP TRUMPETS This well-dressed elephant, Monsieur Elie, is actually a quirky cabinet standing lose to 3m tall. He’s impressively spacious too – the chest section below the brass head opens up to reveal a hanging rail, shelves, and drawers.

2 COSY ON UP Scottish-born illustrator and ceramicist John Booth has created this limited edition design for Begg x Co. The large blanket is a lambswool and cashmere blend with bright primary colours and a sketched daffodil design.

3 VANITY PROJECT Instead of a regular hinge, the Cameo vanity mirror uses a ball and socket joint, which gives it an impressively sculptural look. It also allows the mirror to swivel to almost any angle – very useful when experimenting with your look.

1 TANNED & RELAXED The Sagrada sling chair has a frame made from smooth, solid oak. The seat and back are chestnut leather with buckle details on the base and rear. Match this armchair with neutrals and soft linen for an effortlessly cool vibe.

2 ROXANNE If you’re not one for grey, neutral decor, here’s the lamp for you. The glowing red Plus lamp from Lison de Caunes (an expert in the art of straw marquetry) is brilliantly striking. The strong geometric shape of the base makes this a standout piece.

3 RAINBOW ROAD This fuzzy masterpiece is the result of traditional Turkish weavers using organic wool in a rainbow of colours. The weaving process produces a luxuriously thick pile that your bare feet with love.

