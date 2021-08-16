Sustainable home must-haves

Get the lowdown on new eco-friendly products. We’ve rounded up twelve of our recent favourites, so start here for a greener, more sustainable way of life.

So, you’ve swapped from infamous plastic to a swanky reusable water bottle, but now how do you keep it clean? This Natural Elements brush is the answer. With bristles made from coconut husk and a nifty, angled shape, this clever tool will reach grime in tricky spots. It’s also naturally antibacterial and completely plastic-free.

£4.49. KitchenCraft If you’re looking to improve your tap water, check out the Black + Blum personal carafe. Made from hand-blown glass, it comes with a useful tumbler, a natural cork coaster and a binchotan active charcoal filter. The filter works to absorb contaminants and release minerals back into regular old tap water to leave it tasting amazing (the health benefits are an added bonus).

£29.95. A Little Find Plastic gets a bad rap, but there are ways to make the material work. Tera gives new life to post-consumer waste (largely recycled plastic), saving it from landfill and using it to create functional pieces that will stand the test of time. This resilient weather-proof Paros planter works indoors and out, and at 50cm long offers plenty of space for blooms or herbs to sprout.

£35. Tera Linen napkins instantly elevate the whole dining experience, and not just because they’re much more environmentally friendly than their paper counterparts. We love the gorgeous blue hue of these examples from The Linen.art; pair them with crisp white crockery for a classic summer soirée. Approx £11 for set of two. The Linen.art

The Silio matt-black table lamp is small but mighty. Not only is it a chic option for beside your bed, but its sale will help save the Earth. Lights & Lamps is a member of the 1% For The Planet scheme whereby every sale contributes towards environmental nonprofits. Ambient lighting plus cleaning up the planet? Sign us up.

£45. Lights & Lamps This sweet Scottish Made butter dish is just the ticket for a cottagecore kitchen. It’s made from ceramic with a sustainably sourced oak lid, embossed with a trio of bumbles. As the name implies, every design from this brand is lovingly created in Scotland, especially for Scottish kitchens.

£20. Just Slate Refusing to buy plastic toothbrushes is one small step toward a greener future. And with this Georganics toothbrush, you can get the whole family involved. The brush is made from beechwood, with a more compact design (ideal for small hands) and it can be composted once it reaches the end of its life. There are also longer (adult-sized) options available in a variety of colours if you fancy matching.

£4.37. EarthBits

This cube of bubbles might look good enough to eat, but it’s actually a bar of soap. The popular design comes in a number of different scents and colourways, but Vidin, this fresh green bergamot version, caught our eye. All of Little Danube’s soaps are vegan and made entirely from natural ingredients. Good clean fun.

£8. Little Danube

Left: The Pearl + Brighton Stone hexagonal encaustic tiles from Bert & May are beautifully versatile, thanks to their neutral colour and split pattern. They also allow almost infinite possibilities for layout and have been handmade in Spain using entirely natural pigments. £208 per sq.m. Bert & May

Right:Say goodbye to single-use wrapping paper and welcome in the Japanese art of Furoshiki – fabric wrapping. This bold design with organic geometric circles from Nimi Projects will make any gift look impressive – and the recipient gains two presents in one. £70. Nimi Projects

Left: How often has your kid returned home from a party with a bag full of tat? Ecofêtes offers an alternative to mass-produced and quickly tossed-aside toys. Each gift bag itself is handmade from the pages of vintage books and then filled with carefully curated sustainable gifts like seed bombs and finger puppets.

£12.50. Ecofetes

Right:All of FUZL’s furniture is made in the UK from sustainable materials, and this birch bench is no exception. The pared-back design is complemented by the Tomato colourway (there are five others to choose from, including the fun Pollen). All of the packaging is plastic-free, and assembly of this neat bench requires no tools whatsoever.

£300. FUZL

