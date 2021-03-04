Stylish new pieces for your home

Trendy finishing touches to make your mark. We love these six finds…

To display your curated blooms, try this hand-painted vase by Charlotte McLeish (available from The New Crafstmen). The design is inspired by Ancient Greece, and the brown hue is bang on trend.

For the floors, step away from neutrals and try something fun for the new season. Bold red and black makes a statement, while the flatweave allows for layering. In the colder months, layer thicker piles or faux fur atop this Nordic Knots piece to create a cosy atmosphere.

Need something even more vibrant? We’re loving the sheer, tropical tables from Sacha Walckhoff. There’s a smaller, blue version which nests atop the palm tree coffee table. The duo is a playful, chic way to provide plenty of surface space in your living room.

Zhuzh up your reading nook with an abstract armchair. We love the Dunloe from Soho Home for its retro curves and zesty pattern. A pair of these would look incredible alongside a bright sofa.

Don’t neglect the big light. Swap out a dusty old shade for this rattan chandelier from Arteriors for an instant boho lift. For the dining room: hang this above your table and pick out cane chairs to tie in the natural tone.

We know and love Colville’s fashion line, but their homewares are just as delectable. This woollen blanket is one of our favourites because of the combination of graphic shapes and electric blue.

