Scottish chocolatiers: Bare Bones

This Glasgow-based duo are causing a stir with their unique flavours and ethical approach to micro-batch chocolate

Lara Messer was a food photographer in London, taking shots of beautifully prepared dishes and exciting start-ups when she caught the bug. “I’m from a foodie family and I’ve always loved exploring new brands,” she explains. “My partner Cameron Dixon and I have always made our own bread and pasta and we decided we wanted to give our own food business a go.”

- Advertisement -

The couple trialled making their own chocolate, learning the process and inviting friends and family to sample their bars. It was a huge hit and the self-taught pair established Bare Bones, a micro-batch chocolate brand with a focus on ethical luxury. “We handcraft single-origin chocolate in tiny batches from cacao bean to finished bar from our workshop in the south-side of Glasgow,” says Messer. “We’re the only chocolate maker in the UK to be roasting on a coffee roaster too, which gives us unique flavours and unparalleled control.”

The Dominican bar (£6.50/70g) with Maldon Salt is a best-seller, but if you’re looking for summer inspiration, try the hot chocolate (both Dominican and Madagascan varieties) – it makes a mean milkshake.

Hungry for more? Check out these other Scottish foodies