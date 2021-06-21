New in: top 10 products

We’ve rounded up some bright new accessories for your home. Feast your eyes on these trendy treats

The Nicholas headboard from KDLoves works well as part of a bright, bohemian bedroom. Pictured here in the Small Oak Leaves pattern, its cool curves and deep raspberry colour are a match made in heaven. Pair with bold bedding for a very inviting spot to snooze.

Wovenology has a stellar selection of cheerful baskets, and this striped dog bed is our favourite. They’re all woven by hand in a wide range of colours and patterns, meaning no two are the same. Give Fido such a chic place to rest his head, and he might – might – just stay off the sofa.

Planning a summer soirée? Get in the mood with these sunny Collier tumblers from Soho Home. The shape is vintage-inspired, with organic fluted swirls on the inside and a warm amber top. Whipping up a few citrussy cocktails and serving them in co-ordinated glassware will help secure your ‘best host’ title

We’re all plant lovers now – and if you’re anything like us, you ran out of windowsill space for your pots a long time ago. No wonder USM’s modular furniture systems with built-in slots for plants caught our eye. The slim linear metal structures are softened by the organic shapes of leaves and stems, giving you an efficient storagor desk set-up that’s also good for body and soul.

Go bold on the floor with the Coyolate rug fromA Rum Fellow. This intricate and eye-catchingdesign is hand-knotted using wool and silk. Thereare lots of rich colours to pair with your accessories– try pulling out the terracotta hues of the tribaldesign with cushions in the same colour.

Need a suitable seat for pre-dinner tipples? The Vesper cocktail chair from Arlo & Jacob is just the ticket. Its mid-century design comes in a variety of colours, and there are three different styles of leg to pick from. Try pairing two contrasting patterns for the eclectic feel achieved here.

Toogood, known for its contemporary clothing and furniture designs, has branched out into dinnerware. The Dough stoneware collection – mug, pitcher, platter and centrepiece (there’s a vase and bowl too) – share a chunky style that feels simple and modern.

The Sowden toaster from HAY is proof that kitchen appliances need not all be in stainless steel. This hip, retro looking toaster brings a touch of cool to your worktop, with its mix of baby blue, red and maroon. There’s a yellow version available as well if you favour a sunnier disposition.

German designer Frederik Kurzweg has created a sculptural focal point for your ceiling. The Superpose pendant is made up of three sheets of steel, bent around each other and perforated to cast intriguing shadows. On or off, it’ll brighten up your living space.

Bring a touch of spring to your bedding with Bluebellgray’s latest designs. Sweet blooms, watercolour stripes and paisley touches make for a delicate collection. Mix and match patterns to create a curated, grown-up feel, then finish things off with a soft throw and plenty of accent cushions.

