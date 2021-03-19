New in for the wee ones

Our picks: top treats for good eggs

If your little one could do with a pick me up, or you’re itching to re-decorate their space, here are our current favourites for the kids.

What’s a nursery without an assortment of novelties? This space rocket cushion is ideal for any budding astronaut, and will make a soft landing no matter how dangerous the mission. There’s a corresponding blanket if you’re looking to kit out a whole space-themed bedroom for your little star gazer.

Bold and graphic prints are key when it comes to children’s rooms. The bright yellow in this print from Albert Moon will keep things feeling sunny.

Make picking up after your little terrors a bit more enjoyable by investing in a fun laundry hamper or baskets to hide away the toys. This penguin is especially whimsical and surely wouldn’t mind hiding away clutter in its belly.

For outright cuteness, look to Pebble Child. Their collection of hand-knitted friendly characters are too sweet to resist. Some incorporate rattles, to keep the tiniest hands occupied, but others are just for snuggling up with after a hard day of being a kid. Or pick up one of these cuties for yourself, there’s no age limit on fun – we won’t judge.

If you’ve raised a punk kid, this cool print from Floppy Toast will be a good fit in their lair. Perhaps alongside some album covers or even a personalised record.

For wannabe explorers, this teepee makes a great den. Set it up inside for a magical playtime, or take it outdoors when the weather improves and it can act as base camp.

Want more? Here are some other great goodies for kids