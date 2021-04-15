Living rooms with flair

Check out these inspirational setups and cherrypick your favourite ideas to emulate

Left: Claridge Sofa, Channeled Goldfinger Lounge Chair, Trocadero Kidney Cocktail TableSunburst Hand-Knotted Rug, all from Jonathan Adler 1 Dotty Spot cushion, £80, Tori Murphy 2 Dip dye teal & gold vase on stand, from £48, Audenza 3 Octopus print, from £10, Bamber Prints 4 Addison gold rug, £249.99, MY Furniture
Hébé collection, from approx £158, Rinck

The kitchen can claim to be the heart of the home. For many, however, it’s the living room that really holds the crown. In the current climate your space should be extremely comfortable and soothing. Don’t forget that hosting guests will be a possibility in the not-too-distant future, so don’t shy away from those key pieces for entertaining.

Modular seating is sensible if you need your space to serve more than one purpose. Give yourself the option to lounge and luxuriate while you watch the latest episode of that series you’re hooked on. Go for neutral colours on your hero piece (the sofa) and change cushions and accessories as your style evolves, or as the seasons change.

Right: Isaac Sofa, from £1,010, Sofa.com 1 Natural rattan pendant light, from £145, Ella James 2 Hazleton cushion, from £40, Garden Trading 3 Cotton Rajput ribbed pink cushion, £12.99, Homescapes 4 Christian Tortu Riviera Ochre jug, £18, Rockett St George 5 Grey stoneware mugs, from £10, Kinfolk Decor 6 Cotton throw, £16.99, Gisela Graham 7 Candace Curved Screen, £698, Cielshop
Jaan Living – Walter Knoll sofa, from £6,649, Tangram

Though a minimal aesthetic can be striking, we say long live maximalist decor. A combination of patterns with a generous collection of knick-knacks and a brimming stack of colourful books adds interest and stimulates the senses.

An abundance of natural light will help keep the scheme from feeling jampacked. If you’re not blessed with floor-to-ceiling windows, cheat a little with a full-length mirror propped opposite a window. The light will bounce off it and around the room, giving the illusion of more space.

Left: Transylvania Roots collection, including Pomona framed art (I-VI), Flourish Blue pleated lampshade, and the Madison chaise in Heirloom Linen, Mind the Gap 1 Anna Mörner Orange Print, £89, Rose & Grey 2 Elaine Collins Lemon Grove organic lampshade, £79, Charlton Island 3 Mars Red, from £23 per 0.94l, Benjamin Moore 4 Jakarta handwoven rug, £59.99, Homescapes 5 Vintage Botanical Print VI, from £30, Calabash Coast
Full height orange shutters from California Shutters

