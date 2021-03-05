Issue 135 – March&April 2021: Editor’s Welcome

Cast your mind back to 1996. Where were you living? How did you decorate your rooms? Do you still have any of the pieces you treasured back then? I ask, because this milestone edition marks the 25th anniversary of Homes & Interiors Scotland, and it’s making us think about change and time and what the whole concept of home really means.

The big birthday coincides with our annual luxury special issue. In the pages that follow, you’ll find dream projects – the glorious Art Deco cabins of a 1930s yacht; an 18th-century Scottish mansion with a seriously stylish contemporary interior (a snippet of which graces the front cover); a glamorous yet laidback villa in the Hollywood hills.

At the same time, we see that real luxury has little to do with spending a heap of cash or slapping glitz on every surface. Rather, it’s an appreciation of the simple stuff: health, time with friends and family, a tranquil life in a cared-for environment. A place to call home, it seems, is what we all really want.

