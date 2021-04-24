HOOS x Noma Living NEWS

HOOS has teamed up with Noma Living to offer the full Hay collection including furniture, lighting and accessories.

Hay is a Danish Brand founded in 2002 by Creative Directors Mette and Rolf Hay, a husband and wife duo who committed to working with their generation’s best designers from all over the world to create high-quality products.

“We are inspired by the realities of life today, in which traditional divides between personal and professional space are more fluid, so our furniture, lighting, and accessories can be used in a diversity of environments and suit many needs. From a toothbrush to a paper bin to a sofa, HAY products always offer a fresh take on the quotidian objects that are part of our everyday.”

The HAY brand is brimming with cool, contemporary products to liven up your home. The designs are slick and effortless in their appeal. Luckily for Glasgow shoppers, HOOS and Noma Living have brought the delights of Danish design right to your doorstep.

