Decorex to Host Spectacular Reunion for the Design Community This Autumn

The last 18 months have posed a real challenge for the design industry. Now, as restrictions around events have been lifted, Decorex International have confirmed that Europe’s leading high-end interior design event will be returning to Olympia London – taking place from 10-13 October followed by Decorex Virtual from 16-18 November.

A Grand Reunion at Olympia London

For four days, visitors are invited to come and peruse the plethora of exhibitor stalls at Olympia London, discover the latest design products and catch up with their peers.

Decorex Director, Sam Fisher, emphasises the importance of getting the industry back together after such a long period of separation. “I can’t wait for Decorex this year, it’s been such a long time since a live event took place. It’s going to feel great being back at Olympia London, reconnecting with the community and catching up with industry friends,” she says.

Above all, the creators of the show have been busily working behind the scenes to make this year’s edition a fun filled festival of design – an experience to reunite the community and spark the imaginations of design lovers.

Leading and Up-And-Coming Exhibitors

There’s opportunity for interior designers to source from a wealth of design products – from fabric and lighting to furniture and decorative accessories – and gain invaluable inspiration for their upcoming projects. Over 100 exhibitors have already been confirmed for Decorex, who will be showcasing their latest releases. Leading names will be there such as Pooky Lighting, Anna Glover, Haberdashery, Rose Uniacke, The Monkey Puzzle Tree, John Cullen Lighting, Knots Rugs, Warwick Fabrics and many more.

A Circus-Themed Bar

Each year, Decorex handpick a talented designer to create the central bar at their event, which takes on a new form with stunning furniture and a unique theme. Sara Cosgrove Studio will be designing the central bar at Decorex 2021, the multi-disciplined designer will be crafting a magical space at the heart of the show for visitors to relax, make new friends and raise a toast to the industry.

Cosgrove’s design is inspired by the theatre and whimsy of the circus, with contemporary touches interwoven into the design. The concept features a central circus tent bar, brough together with exotic drapes, sumptuous velvet furnishings and hand-painted motifs.

“Our goal was to create a bar with whimsy at heart and a touch of mystery, hence the circus idea emerged,” Cosgrove explains.

2021’s Immersive Features

What marks Decorex out from other trade shows are its unique features, these are updated yearly and inject an air of excitement into each edition. Expect immersive entranceway installations that will greet you as you enter Olympia London. This year’s entranceway design will be created by Moritz Waldemeyer.

Meanwhile, discover Future Heritage – curated by Corinne Julius – which showcases unique British crafts and the talented makers behind them, it’s not to be missed. Makers showcasing their one-of-a-kind pieces include Anna Ray, Daniel Freyne and Frances Pinnock.

There’s also Decorex’s celebrated live talks programme. Over the four-day event, there’ll be a lively roster of seminars that visitors can attend. Speakers in October include Jay Blades, Suzy Hoodless and Selina McCabe – plus many more.

An Online Celebration

For those that aren’t able to make the in-person event in October, there’s an online offering to ensure everyone can experience Decorex this year. Taking place from 16-18 November, Decorex Virtual will be geared towards international visitors and those that aren’t able to travel. The virtual edition will offer some unique offerings including a 3-D walk through of the show floor and exclusive content to explore and enjoy.

Visit decorex.com to find out more about Decorex’s celebration of design or register today.