An online interiors show with unlimited access

Scottish Interiors Showcase celebrated the successful launch of its new live online show, The Interior Showcase, last month.

The two day virtual event took place on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th May and saw more than 40 brands, including Art of the Loom, Craig & Rose, Fifty Five South, Mairi Helena, Phillip Jeffries, Cosentino and Charlotte James Furniture, showcase their new collections.

For those who missed the event, users have unlimited access to the Interior Showcase platform to use as an online resource.

To access and register to The Interior Showcase and for more information, visit the website www.scottishinteriorsshowcase.co.uk.